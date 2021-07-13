Recipe: Her mom’s warm peaches and cream are updated with butterscotch sauce

Serves 4

My mother hated to cook and so did some of her friends. When I was a girl, they learned about a new recipe that was going around. It combined peaches, sour cream, and brown sugar in an easy dessert. The recipe made the rounds using just about any summer fruit as it came into season. I've taken Mom's peaches a step further here, but it's still a breeze to make. The best peaches to use are freestone, if you can find them, so the pits come away easily from the flesh. You brown halved unpeeled peaches in butter, then make a sauce with turbinado sugar (a partially refined sugar with a hint of caramel flavor from the molasses residue). Send them into a hot oven and the pan sauce will turn into butterscotch. If the peaches are perfectly ripe, the skin wrinkles and it's easy to pull off after baking. If they don't come off, they are just as delicious. Drizzle the warm peaches with the butterscotch, and serve them with sour cream thinned with milk to resemble thick cream. Summer is served.

4 tablespoons unsalted butter 4 ripe peaches, preferably freestone (unpeeled), halved and pitted ¾ cup turbinado sugar ½ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 tablespoons water ¾ cup sour cream ¼ cup milk, or more if needed

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a 10-inch skillet with a heatproof handle, preferably cast iron.

2. Set the skillet over medium heat and melt the butter. Add the peaches, cut sides down. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Transfer to a plate.

3. Stir the sugar, salt, vanilla, and water into the skillet. Cook, occasionally swirling the pan over the heat, for 2 minutes, or until the mixture bubbles uniformly. Turn off the heat.

4. Return the peaches to the pan, cut sides down. Transfer to the oven and bake for 12 minutes, or until the peach skins begin to wrinkle.

5. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk the sour cream and milk until smooth. If necessary, add more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, so the sour cream is the consistency of thick heavy cream.

6. Remove the skillet from the oven and cover with a lid. Set aside for 3 minutes. The steam from the pan will help loosen the skins. Pull off the skins. If the skins are stubborn, leave them on.

7. Set 2 peach halves, cut sides up, in each of 4 shallow dessert bowls. Let the syrup in the pan cool for about 5 minutes (it will thicken slightly as it cools). It should be pourable, like warm honey. If it is too thick, stir in 1 teaspoon of water. If too thin, set it over the heat for a minute or two to reduce it. Taste the sauce and add more salt and vanilla, if you like. Drizzle the warm syrup over the peaches. Serve with the cream.

Sally Pasley Vargas