Recipe: Toss ears of charred, grilled corn with spicy mayo, lime, and chiles

Serves 6

Toss ears of grilled corn with a spicy mayo to give a boost to a favorite summer treat. The mayo is whirred in a food processor with a roasted jalapeno, a hint of cumin, and plenty of lime juice. For a more subtle sauce, discard the jalapeno seeds before adding the pepper to the food processor. Grill shucked ears of corn directly over high heat until they are nicely charred, then coat the ears with the mayo and fresh cilantro. Garnish with thin slices of chile pepper and lime wedges.

MAYO

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 1 small jalapeno pepper ½ cup mayonnaise Grated rind and juice of 1 lime ½ teaspoon ground cumin Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with canola or vegetable oil.

2. Set the jalepeno on the grill and cook for 5 to 10 minutes, turning often, or until the pepper is soft and charred in many spots. Transfer the pepper to a cutting board and leave until cool enough to handle. Remove and discard the stem. Roughly chop the flesh.

3. In a food processor, pulse the pepper, mayonnaise, lime rind and juice, cumin, and a pinch each of salt and black pepper until smooth. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.

CORN

6 ears fresh corn, shucked 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste ½ bunch fresh cilantro, chopped 1 small serrano or fresno or other chile pepper, thinly sliced (for garnish) 1 lime, cut into 6 wedges (for serving)

1. In a large bowl, toss the corn with olive oil, salt, and black pepper.

2. Grill the corn for 15 to 20 minutes, turning often, or until the kernels are soft and deeply charred in spots.

3. In a bowl, toss the corn with the mayonnaise and cilantro. Transfer the corn to a platter and garnish with sliced chiles. Serve hot with lime wedges.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick