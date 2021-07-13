The simple gimlet is a summertime standby

Think of that straightforward recipe like an original studio recording, a low-fi expression of a standard. Ryan Lotz, beverage director for Traveler Street Hospitality, which includes Bar Mezzana, Shore Leave, and Black Lamb, cranks his gimlet up to surround-sound-stereo-caliber flavor at Black Lamb, amping up the lime element with grapefruit zest and salt, which reins in the sugar’s sweetness.

With all the hullabaloo around canned cocktails and hard seltzer this summer, you may have overlooked a few durable classics — the ones that have been providing relief from the heat for at least 100 years. Case in point: the gimlet, a simple formula of gin, fresh lime juice, and sugar, though sweet Rose’s Lime Juice has been an acceptable stand-in for most of the last century. The drink is said to date back to the late 18th century, when British Navy doctor Sir Thomas Gimlette developed it as a means for sailors to get their daily measure of vitamin C to ward off scurvy.

True to its standing as a classic composition, this one is open to interpretation. Many, many interpretations. A vodka gimlet is the most obvious twist, but you can also use white rum, which virtually makes it a daiquiri, or substitute tequila for gin and you have a minimalist margarita. If you’re looking for something lighter, pour a few measures of the cordial into a flute and top it off with sparkling wine. Or for an even lighter option, use soda water.

Despite the gimlet being around for more than a century, it’s hard not to think of it as thoroughly modern, a perfect drink for this moment in time. After all, if the past year-plus has taught us anything, it’s the supreme value of adaptability.

BLACK LAMB GIMLET

Makes 1 drink

2 ounces Beefeater Gin (or any London Dry gin)

1 ounce Salted Grapefruit Lime Cordial (see below)

½ ounce fresh lime juice

1. Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker over ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds.

2. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Salted Grapefruit & Lime Cordial

1 grapefruit

3 limes

1 cup sugar

1 cup boiling water

1 tsp kosher salt

1. Zest grapefruit and limes, juice the limes.

2. Add all ingredients, including boiling water and citrus zest, to a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Strain through a mesh strainer. Keep refrigerated.

Adapted from Black Lamb

Liza Weisstuch can be reached at liza.weisstuch@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @livingtheproof.