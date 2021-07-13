California man arrested after car crashes into front yard of Arlington home

A California man was arrested in Arlington on Tuesday after he allegedly crashed a car into the front yard of a home and brandished a knife to a homeowner before fleeing on foot, the Arlington Police Department said in a statement.

The suspected driver, identified as 53-year-old Rodolfo Garces of Fresno, Calif., was arrested shortly after the crash when police set up a perimeter and found him hiding in bushes about 50 yards from the Lublin Street home, police said.

Police were called to the home about 1:35 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed in the front yard. Police said the man, later identified as Garces, had fled the scene after allegedly brandishing a 3-inch folding knife when one of the residents of the home approached the vehicle following the crash.