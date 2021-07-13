California man arrested after car crashes into front yard of Arlington home

A California man was arrested in Arlington on Tuesday after he allegedly crashed a car into the front yard of a home and brandished a knife to a homeowner before fleeing on foot, the Arlington Police Department said in a statement.
The suspected driver, identified as 53-year-old Rodolfo Garces of Fresno, Calif., was arrested shortly after the crash when police set up a perimeter and found him hiding in bushes about 50 yards from the Lublin Street home, police said.
Police were called to the home about 1:35 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed in the front yard. Police said the man, later identified as Garces, had fled the scene after allegedly brandishing a 3-inch folding knife when one of the residents of the home approached the vehicle following the crash.
Two adults and two children inside the home at the time of the crash were not injured, and the home was not damaged, police said.
Police said witnesses reported seeing Garces driving the vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Versa, and that he was the only person in the car. Police said no other suspects were located.
Garces was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash after causing property damage, and assault with a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Cambdrige District Court, police said.
The Belmont and Lexington police departments, State Police, and Medford K-9 units assisted Arlington police with the search.
