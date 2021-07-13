Cohasset joins program to prevent police misconduct

Cohasset’s small police force is one of six police departments in Massachusetts to join a program out of Georgetown Law School that is designed to teach officers how to intervene when fellow officers misbehave.

The Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) project provides free training to local law enforcement agencies that “commit to creating a culture” of peer intervention to “prevent misconduct, avoid police mistakes, and promote officer health and wellness,” according to the program website.

“Intervening in another’s action is harder than it looks after the fact, but it’s a skill we all can learn,” Jonathan Aronie, chair of the ABLE project board of advisers, said in a press release. “And, frankly, it’s a skill we all need — police and non-police. ABLE teaches that skill.”