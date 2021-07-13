Cohasset joins program to prevent police misconduct

Cohasset’s small police force is one of six police departments in Massachusetts to join a program out of Georgetown Law School that is designed to teach officers how to intervene when fellow officers misbehave.
The Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) project provides free training to local law enforcement agencies that “commit to creating a culture” of peer intervention to “prevent misconduct, avoid police mistakes, and promote officer health and wellness,” according to the program website.
“Intervening in another’s action is harder than it looks after the fact, but it’s a skill we all can learn,” Jonathan Aronie, chair of the ABLE project board of advisers, said in a press release. “And, frankly, it’s a skill we all need — police and non-police. ABLE teaches that skill.”
The program is involved with 138 law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada that cover 104,000 officers, according to its website.
Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley announced in June that his department — which has 19 full-time and 12 part-time officers — was joining the initiative, along with the Massachusetts State Police and the Boston, Brookline, Lawrence, and Northeastern University police departments.
“The Cohasset Police Department has always prided itself on being a progressive department that values training and embraces new ideas,” Quigley said. “The ABLE Project fits perfectly in line with our goals and values as a law enforcement agency and member of the community. Participation will be key for us as we move the department forward with meaningful police reform.”
Quigley said that Lieutenant Gregory Lennon has already become a certified trainer through the program and will train the entire Cohasset staff over the next few months.
