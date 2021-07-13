Duxbury Beach closed after shark sighting

“Shark sighting reported this AM before 7,” the town tweeted. “No swimming at this time. Shark flags flying. Harbormaster responded to area. Be safe and aware of your surroundings. Don’t swim near seals! Lifeguards are on duty and will open swimming later today.”

The Duxbury Beach Operations Twitter account, which is the official handle of the town’s beach operations unit, confirmed the sighting in a posting shortly after 9 a.m.

A shark was spotted in waters off Duxbury Beach on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The urgent message drew a swiftly reply from one man on Twitter, who wrote, “They must know it’s Shark Week!”

Advertisement

Tuesday’s sighting follows the tagging of a 12-foot great white shark on July 7 by researchers in waters off Chatham. That shark was tagged off Monomoy Island.

The tagging came after another shark was seen feasting on a helpless seal close to shore in Provincetown on June 26.

Another great white shark was spotted off Orleans Beach the following day, according to the conservancy, where it devoured a seal “a couple hundred yards off the beach.” A shark was also spotted off Chatham later that afternoon by a pilot.

There were two other sightings earlier last month that temporarily closed Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro.

Marine life has made headlines in Duxbury before, including in August 2018, when Duxbury Beach caused a minor Internet stir after a 55-foot finback whale washed ashore.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.