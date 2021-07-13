Everett man accused of charging at police with sword

Police responded to a Bucknam Street apartment building where a woman had called 911 and said Gaff was threatening her and her mother, who is Gaff’s girlfriend, the district attorney’s office said.

Jason Gaff, 45, is charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned at a later date via Zoom from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is recovering after a police officer shot him during the incident, the district attorney’s office said.

An Everett man is facing multiple assault charges after he allegedly charged at police officers while wielding a sword during a confrontation in the city Monday, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Authorities say Gaff had barricaded himself in the building by the time police arrived. He allegedly brandished a knife to a police officer at the scene and said he had a gun, the district attorney’s office said. He was also seen breaking windows in the apartment “with what appeared to be a sword,” the district attorney’s office said.

Police then called in additional officers and a SWAT team to assist, and one resident who was still in the building was rescued, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities say Gaff left the building and “advanced at officers holding the sword over his head,” the district attorney’s office said. Gaff allegedly kept coming at the officers and, unable to subdue him by other means, one of the officers fired a gunshot and hit Gaff, the district attorney’s office said.

First aid was administered on scene before Gaff was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to survive, the district attorney’s office said.

