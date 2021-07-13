Five people rescued after right whale collides with boat off Block Island

According to the Coast Guard, the “No Plan” and the five people were fishing about 10 miles southeast of Block Island when the right whale collided with the boat.

“Luckily no one was injured and now the crew has an amazing story to tell!,” the Coast Guard’s detachment at Port Judith wrote on its Facebook page. “The whale was not injured in the incident.”

A right whale collided with a private boat off Block Island Monday, knocking a crewman into the Atlantic Ocean and punching a hole into the hull that forced the US Coat Guard to rescue the five people on the vessel.

“It left a good size hole on the vessel’s port quarter, allowing water to enter the vessel’s hull,’' the Coast Guard wrote.

That was not the only impact, however, the Coast Guard said.

“One of the crew-members from the vessel ‘No Plan’ was thrown into the water from the impact caused by the whale,’’ according to the posting. “Luckily one of his friends onboard noticed and quickly reacted by grabbing a gaff hook and was able to assist his friend getting back onboard.”

Water started flowing in through the hole and along with the Safe/Sea towboat service from Block Island, the five people were removed from the “No Plan” and brought safely to shore.

Coast Guard crew then worked feverishly to keep the “No Plan” afloat.

“Once on scene crewman from Coast Guard small boat were able to conduct damage control by stuffing the hole with wedges and whatever else would fit to slow down the flooding,” according to the posting.

The boat was towed to sho





This is developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





