Flood warning in effect for parts of Charles River

A flood warning continued to be in effect for the Charles River in Dover Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service said the river reached flood stage of 5.0 feet in Dover around 7:45 a.m. Monday and crested at 5.52 feet, and to expect minor flooding.
“The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon,” the weather service said in a statement. “At 6.0 feet, flooding will affect a few homes in Needham along Fisher Street, as well as a portion of Route 109 at the Medfield and Millis town line. Some flooding is also likely on the South Natick and Wellesley town line along River Street.”
By Tuesday morning, several communities in Massachusetts had seen more than an inch and and half of rainfall over the past 24 hours.
As of 8:20 a.m., the town of Tolland received 2.34 inches of rainfall, the town of Charlemont received 1.87 inches, and the city of Leominster received 1.83 inches, according to the weather service.
In Boston, forecasters said there would be a chance of showers on Tuesday morning and temperatures could reach a high near 66. Tuesday night will be cloudy and cool, with patchy fog and a slight chance of showers after 7 p.m., and a low around 63. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and noticeably warmer in Boston, with a high near 80 and a slight chance of showers before 9 a.m. and isolated thunderstorms after 5 p.m., forecasters said.
Another cool day in store for today with highs generally in the 60s. More summer-like heat and humidity Thursday and Friday, with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. Slightly cooler this weekend. pic.twitter.com/F5bNK9jmOF— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 13, 2021
