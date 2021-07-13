Flood warning in effect for parts of Charles River

A flood warning continued to be in effect for the Charles River in Dover Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said the river reached flood stage of 5.0 feet in Dover around 7:45 a.m. Monday and crested at 5.52 feet, and to expect minor flooding.

“The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.6 feet early Thursday afternoon,” the weather service said in a statement. “At 6.0 feet, flooding will affect a few homes in Needham along Fisher Street, as well as a portion of Route 109 at the Medfield and Millis town line. Some flooding is also likely on the South Natick and Wellesley town line along River Street.”