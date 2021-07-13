I-95 standoff suspects were apprehended with help from sound device, Wakefield police chief says

State Police and prosecutors have said previously that a trooper first encountered the men in two vehicles parked in the breakdown lane of Interstate 95 in Wakefield around 1:30 a.m., and that the standoff escalated when the men said they had no valid gun or driver’s licenses and refused to put down their weapons, prompting a regional SWAT team response.

Skory provided his account during remarks to the council during its regular meeting Monday night.

Wakefield police Chief Steven A. Skory on Monday told the Town Council that the standoff between law enforcement and 11 heavily armed members of the Rise of the Moors group on July 3 ended with the help of a high-pitched screech from a law enforcement device called an “LRAD” that can incapacitate suspects.

The first responding trooper, Skory said, was “immediately met by 11 individuals who were dressed in camouflage gear, bullet-proof vests, tactical gear, and were armed with long guns and hand guns that were fully exposed.”

At one point during the standoff, the chief continued, the men were told they’d likely be placed under arrest.

“It was at that point that three of the individuals could be heard loading their rifles, and eight of them jumped over the guardrail into the wood line,” Skory said.

More than 150 officers from various agencies ultimately manned the roughly two-mile perimeter, he said, and authorities made a key decision around 10:30 a.m., when the suspects who’d been in the woods returned to their vehicles.

“The decision was made at that point ... to try and take them into custody,” Skory said, adding that SWAT officers deployd the LRAD, which “basically disables somebody temporarily.”

Earlier, he said, two of the 11 suspects had been taken into custody on a nearby street, so nine remaining group members were subjected to the LRAD.

“They deployed that” LRAD “and were able to successfully take the remaining nine people into custody” without anyone getting hurt, Skory said.

On Tuesday, several of the 11 defendants were ordered held without bail in Malden District Court on firearms charges pending probable cause hearings on Aug. 9.

Not guilty pleas have been entered on behalf of all 11 suspects.

