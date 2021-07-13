Jon Santiago says he is ending his mayoral campaign, tightening historic field

But the 39-year-old struggled to break through a historically diverse field and beyond the South End and Roxbury neighborhoods he represents on Beacon Hill. He is the first major candidate to leave the race ahead of the Sept. 14 preliminary election, departing a field that is currently led by four women of color.

An emergency room physician at Boston Medical Center, captain in the US Army Reserve, and a second-term state lawmaker, Santiago pitched himself as an experienced crisis manager well-suited to guide the city out of the pandemic as its first Latino mayor.

Jon Santiago, an emergency room doctor and state representative who built his run for mayor of Boston on his unusual political profile, is dropping out of the race two months before the preliminary election, he said Tuesday.

In an e-mail he sent supporters Tuesday thanking them, Santiago did not indicate what role he could play, or which candidate he could back, in the coming months, but said he intends to support the “first elected woman of color to lead Boston.”

“My campaign for mayor may be ending today, but let me be clear: The work to address our systemic inequities and crises like Mass and Cass has never been more urgent,” Santiago wrote, a reference to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an epicenter of the city’s fight against the opioid epidemic. “You have my commitment to remain a tireless advocate on these issues as we move forward.”

Santiago often polled toward the back of the race’s six major candidates in public surveys and despite jumping into the race in February, has not kept pace with others’ fund-raising. Santiago has raised about $724,000 this year, according to campaign finance reports — more than $275,000 behind several of the race’s top fund-raisers and about $150,000 less than Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

His exit leaves five major candidates in the field: City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, and Annissa Essaibi George; Janey, the city’s acting mayor; and John Barros, Boston’s former economic development chief.

Born in Puerto Rico and raised for a time in Boston, Santiago has moved quickly up the city’s political ladder. He won an upset victory in 2018, unseating a 36-year incumbent, state Representative Byron Rushing, then the Legislature’s highest-ranking lawmaker of color.

In that campaign — and in his bid for mayor — he pledged to address crises of public health, including the opioid epidemic.

While serving in the Legislature, Santiago has worked weekend overnight shifts in the emergency department at Boston Medical Center, the city’s safety-net hospital and New England’s busiest trauma center. The Yale University School of Medicine graduate has said the work has given him a ground-level view of the pandemic and the problems hurting the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Since last year, the dual roles of doctor and lawmaker also made him a regular voice on local TV stations about the state’s pandemic response, helping to elevate his profile.

Yet, as a lawmaker representing roughly 40,000 city residents in the Legislature, he faced the challenge of introducing himself to a wider audience of voters in a city of roughly 700,000.

He was the first in the field to roll out a television ad campaign, funding a 30-second spot that emphasized his night job as a doctor and the primary victory that helped to first launch him into elected office.

Santiago reported spending more than $95,000 on television advertising in early June. Later that month, more than 36 percent of likely voters surveyed in a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll said they had still never heard of him.

His campaign has navigated other hiccups. In late May, Santiago gathered more than a dozen State House lawmakers from beyond Boston to help boost his mayoral bid, arguing that his support within legislative circles outside the city would still give Boston a leg up on Beacon Hill. But his attempt to brandish his support from legislative leaders became quickly overshadowed by a comment from Speaker Ronald Mariano, who joked he was “afraid my car’s gonna get stolen” during the South End event.

Mariano apologized later the same day, and Santiago, while calling the House speaker a friend, distanced himself from the comment, calling it disappointing and “emblematic of the kind of thinking we’re trying to move beyond.”

Santiago began his second term in the Legislature in January. His legislative seat is not on the ballot until the fall of 2022.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.