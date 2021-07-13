Legislature must act to address home ownership gap

Drill down into the numbers and the single biggest driver of that inequality — far and away — was home ownership. For generations, government housing programs were designed to benefit white households and crush Black opportunity. It is not something we want to believe of ourselves as a nation and city, but it is true.

That was the Federal Reserve Bank’s estimate of the difference in assets between Black families and white families in 2015. When it was reported in 2017 in a Boston Globe Spotlight Team series on race two years later, that statistic immediately became the fact that stuck in everyone’s mind. It was so dramatic — and seemed so unlikely — that a follow-up story was needed to explain how such a glaring disparity could be.

Advertisement

Which is why it is time to move aggressively at last and why it’s so appalling that the Legislature is sitting on a meaningful opportunity to address that gap.

The pandemic has brought one good thing to Massachusetts, in the form of a large windfall to the state, courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Washington has sent the state $5.3 billion in unexpected money.

Baker has proposed spending $1 billion of that on housing programs. In his plan, roughly $500 million would go toward promoting home ownership for families of color. Of that, $300 million would go to new homebuyer programs and $200 million would be dedicated to building housing in the communities where, data show, Black and Latino families buying their first homes are buying them.

Ah, but not so fast. The governor and the Legislature are in a standoff over how to spend the newfound money. A $2.9 billion spending plan filed by Baker — of which this program would be part — is currently stalled in the Legislature, awaiting action.

Advertisement

Pointing to the economic damage done to communities of color by the pandemic, state Housing Secretary Mike Kennealy said the program is needed even more urgently now.

“We’ve been out there for a long time saying there’s a housing crisis, and there is,” Kennealy said. “We want to focus on the hardest-hit communities. It’s an undeniable fact that (the pandemic) has had a harder effect on communities of color.”

Why is increasing home ownership so important in addressing inequality? Simply put, buying a house is the fastest, surest path to building wealth.

“We know, as a nation, how to build a middle class,” said Chrystal Kornegay, head of MassHousing, which administers the program.

“And so the idea is let’s take what we know and add to that middle class a group of people who have historically been denied opportunities through government programs.”

Kornegay explained that the housing created by the program is — of course — open to anyone who is eligible, regardless of ethnicity. But by building houses in the handful of areas where new homebuyers — particularly people of color — tend to buy, data show it can effectively advance the goal of more home ownership among groups that have been shut out of the market.

As best I can tell, the effort has little philosophical opposition in the State House. Rather, it is being held up because of the standard jockeying when a large pot of money suddenly appears. But these standoffs can last for ages, and the need to address the home ownership gap is acute and immediate.

Advertisement

“This is something the (Black and Latino Caucus) believes in,” said Representative Russell Holmes of Mattapan. “This would be a significant growth in the amount of opportunity for home ownership.”

The pandemic has bludgeoned communities of color, and it has made longstanding inequities substantially worse. To meet this moment, lawmakers must do more than conduct business as usual.

The home ownership gap isn’t anything new — what’s new is the chance to powerfully address it. Expanding the middle class is good for all of Massachusetts, and the time to make that happen is right now.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.