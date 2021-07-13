Lowell girl, 11, dies after being pulled from Merrimack River last week

The 11-year-old Lowell girl pulled from the Merrimack River July 6 after she was spotted struggling to swim has died, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday.
Police believe the girl had been swimming in the river with another child at the time of the incident, Lowell Police Deputy Superintendent Marc LeBlanc said last week. The other child escaped on their own.
The girl was spotted struggling in the river by a bystander, who called 911 before pulling her from the water around 1 p.m. and beginning “life-saving measures,” LeBlanc said.
Police arrived at the VFW Highway near Aiken Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. and found the passerby administering medical aid. Another bystander helped administer aid as well, according to LeBlanc.
Advertisement
The girl was taken to a Boston area hospital in critical condition.
Authorities have not released the girl’s identity.
Her death is another in a series of tragic drownings across the state in recent months. Massachusetts counted 18 drowning deaths in the month of May alone. There has also been at least one close call. On June 12, a 10-year-old girl was reported in critical condition after a near-drowning in a swimming pool behind a home in Methuen.
There have been a number of drownings in the Merrimack River over the past year, including a Weymouth man who died in Lowell last July.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.