Lowell girl, 11, dies after being pulled from Merrimack River last week

The 11-year-old Lowell girl pulled from the Merrimack River July 6 after she was spotted struggling to swim has died, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Police believe the girl had been swimming in the river with another child at the time of the incident, Lowell Police Deputy Superintendent Marc LeBlanc said last week. The other child escaped on their own.

The girl was spotted struggling in the river by a bystander, who called 911 before pulling her from the water around 1 p.m. and beginning “life-saving measures,” LeBlanc said.