Lowell man charged with human trafficking and deriving support from prostitution

A 26-year-old Lowell man is due in a Boston courtroom Tuesday to face allegations that he was engaged in human trafficking and deriving support from prostitution, Boston police said.

Angelo Dominic Lombardo was arrested Monday following an investigation by the Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit along with the FBI and State and Revere police.

Lombardo is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of trafficking for sexual servitude and deriving support from prostitution, police said.