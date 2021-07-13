Maine to make school meals free for all students

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has announced plans to continue offering free meals to students for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

The efforts by the federal government to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students illustrated the importance of providing meals for all students, not just those who meet income requirements, the Portland Press Herald reported.

“We’ve seen such tremendous benefits associated with offering meals to students and giving them the choice to take them," said Diane Pratt-Heavner, a spokesperson for the School Nutrition Association, a nonprofit advocating for high-quality, low-cost meals for students nationwide. "It really makes sure every child who needs that meal and who depends on school meals gets those meals.”