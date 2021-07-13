Malden’s new superintendent has background in urban education

Ligia Noriega-Murphy officially took over as Malden’s school superintendent July 1.

The former longtime teacher and administrator in Boston’s public schools was selected by the School Committee in March. She succeeds John Oteri, who did not seek a renewal of his contract as superintendent. Noriega-Murphy spent 26 years in Boston as a teacher, department leader, principal, and assistant superintendent.

”Out of a record number of 37 applicants, the search committee narrowed it down to three strong finalists,” Mayor Gary Christenson, the School Committee chair, said in a statement. “Noriega-Murphy stood out to me because of her strong background in urban education, her commitment to family engagement and creating community, and how much she clearly loved our city. It’s already clear that she’s making an impression.”