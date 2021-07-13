More improvements at Arlington’s Wellington Park

Contractors recently began the second phase of construction of a project to upgrade Arlington’s Wellington Park, part of an overall revitalization of the Mill Brook corridor.
The second-phase work includes creating a porous asphalt pathway along part of the brook, installing a new rain garden to improve stormwater management, adding an informal exploration play area for children, and installing benches, a picnic table, and native plantings.
The town is funding the construction with $325,000 of its Community Preservation Act revenues and a $20,000 grant awarded through Mass Audubon. The overall project, which the town is undertaking in collaboration with the Mystic River Watershed Association, began in 2017-18 when the association gathered community input for the pathway.
In the first phase of construction, a flood storage channel and boardwalk was constructed, invasive species were removed and replaced by native plantings, and educational signage was installed. During the current construction, portions of the park are closed to the public, but the tennis courts will remain open.
