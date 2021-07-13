More improvements at Arlington’s Wellington Park

Contractors recently began the second phase of construction of a project to upgrade Arlington’s Wellington Park, part of an overall revitalization of the Mill Brook corridor.

The second-phase work includes creating a porous asphalt pathway along part of the brook, installing a new rain garden to improve stormwater management, adding an informal exploration play area for children, and installing benches, a picnic table, and native plantings.

The town is funding the construction with $325,000 of its Community Preservation Act revenues and a $20,000 grant awarded through Mass Audubon. The overall project, which the town is undertaking in collaboration with the Mystic River Watershed Association, began in 2017-18 when the association gathered community input for the pathway.