Newton to move forward on new Christina Street bridge project

The city of Newton is moving forward on a project to replace the closed Christina Street bridge with a span that includes bicycle and pedestrian access to state recreational land in neighboring Needham, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
The existing rail bridge was erected in 1959 over the Charles River. Trains stopped using the bridge in 2010, and pedestrian access was closed off more than two years ago.
The preferred design option, according to Fuller, would be a new single-span structure located just east of Needham Street in Upper Falls that connects with state Department of Conservation and Recreation land in Needham. Access would be available through the Barry Price Center parking lot, she said.
“We will move forward with constructing a new bridge that addresses our community’s passion for creating a bicycle and pedestrian path that will provide recreational access to the DCR land in Needham, and also serves as a green commuter connection for folks working in Newton and Needham,” Fuller said in a statement.
The city is actively seeking funding for the final design and construction for the bridge, Fuller said.
The project is estimated to cost $2.51 million, according to the city’s project page, and would include design, demolition, and construction work. The US House of Representatives has approved a $1.6 million earmark for the project, according to the mayor.
The city has released a feasibility report on the bridge project, which is available on the city’s website.
