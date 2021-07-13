Newton to move forward on new Christina Street bridge project

The city of Newton is moving forward on a project to replace the closed Christina Street bridge with a span that includes bicycle and pedestrian access to state recreational land in neighboring Needham, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The existing rail bridge was erected in 1959 over the Charles River. Trains stopped using the bridge in 2010, and pedestrian access was closed off more than two years ago.

The preferred design option, according to Fuller, would be a new single-span structure located just east of Needham Street in Upper Falls that connects with state Department of Conservation and Recreation land in Needham. Access would be available through the Barry Price Center parking lot, she said.