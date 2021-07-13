Providence is about to give $500 a month to 110 low-income households

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and last night’s Home Run Derby might have been the best television show I’ve seen this year. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,819 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 70 new cases since July 8. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.2 percent. The state announced one new death, bringing the total to 2,731. There were 23 people in the hospital, and 642,602 residents were fully vaccinated.

Providence is ready to roll out its guaranteed income program – in pilot form.

Mayor Jorge Elorza will announce Tuesday that the city plans to give $500 a month to 110 low-income Providence households for one year, a no-strings-attached program designed supplement existing social safety net programs.

Elorza will unveil more details at a 1 p.m. press conference at the Amos House. It’s unclear if the households have already been selected or whether a separate control group of households who won’t receive the financial incentive will be tracked over the course of the year.

Guaranteed income programs are becoming increasingly popular in cities and towns across the country.

Elorza is a member of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, a coalition of more than 50 municipal leaders that are attempting to implement their own versions of a monthly cash benefit program.

Los Angeles is in the process of launching a $1,000-a-month pilot program for 2,000 families. Columbia, South Carolina, recently launched a program to give 100 local fathers $500 a month for two years. In Paterson, New Jersey, 110 participants will receive $400 a month for one year.

Elorza has raised more than $1.1 million in cash and in-kind donations for the program, including a $500,000 donation from Square CEO Jack Dorsey. Wend Collective, a social impact fund started by Walmart heir James Walton, donated $100,000.

It’s unclear if tax dollars will be spent during the pilot phase, and there’s no guarantee that the program will continue after the first year.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos are holding their weekly press briefing at 2 p.m.

⚓ The Providence City Council is expected to give first approval to a $540 million city budget at 5 p.m. The city has already extended the grace period for first quarter property tax payments to Aug. 24.

⚓ If you’re looking for something fun to do tonight, check out the North Kingstown summer concert series.

