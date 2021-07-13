Rise of the Moors member facing felony charges in Rhode Island

Quinn Cumberlander, 40, is already being held in Massachusetts for gun charges after his involvement in the armed standoff on Route 95 in Wakefield on July 3.

PROVIDENCE — One of the Rhode Island members of Rise of the Moors is facing felony charges for using false ID to try to buy firearms at a Warwick gun dealer.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, Commissioner of Public Safety Steven M. Paré and Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr. announced felony charges against Cumberlander on Tuesday following a joint investigation by the Providence Police Department and the Attorney General into illegal firearms in the greater Providence area.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Cumberlander for three counts of providing false identifying information to purchase a firearm.

It is alleged that Cumberlander provided false address information during multiple attempts to purchase firearms from a dealer in Warwick. Three times this year, Cumberlander applied to purchase a firearm using false information but was denied in every instance.

Providing false information to purchase a firearm is a felony crime in Rhode Island, punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 and/or imprisonment for up to five years.

The Attorney General also obtained an arrest warrant for Jahmal Talibabdulla Bey, 29, who also goes by Jahmal Latimer or Jahmal Abdulla Bey, in Providence County Superior Court for violating the terms of his bail stemming from an ongoing criminal case in Superior Court. Bey is currently in custody in Massachusetts.

Bey was arrested on March 4, 2020 by the Rhode Island State Police and charged with one count each of obstructing a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Bey’s case is currently pending before the Providence County Superior Court. He was released on bail prior to his arrest by the Massachusetts State Police on July 3.

Authorities in Massachusetts have been notified of the arrest warrants issued for Cumberlander and Bey. Cumberlander will face the Rhode Island charges pending a bail determination in Massachusetts. Bey is currently held without bail in Massachsuetts.

The Providence Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General are leading the investigation and prosecution of the case against Cumberlander.

The Rhode Island State Police and Office of the Attorney General are leading the investigation and prosecution of the case against Bey.

