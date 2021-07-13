South Shore Conservatory to premiere ‘Grayce and Sickle’

South Shore Conservatory has named Nkeiru Okoye its first composer-in-residence in a new program, called SSC Transform, that uses music as a “vehicle for social change.”

Okoye will spend several days at South Shore Conservatory working with student musicians, who will premiere her “Grayce and Sickle” on July 23 at the Hingham campus’s outdoor amphitheater as the final performance in the conservatory’s Summer Music Festival.

Okoye said in a press release that her piece is a tribute to Dr. Paula Johnson – the president of Wellesley College and a cardiologist and genetic researcher – and Johnson’s mother, Grayce. Okoye said she also wanted to draw attention to sickle cell disease, which most frequently affects Black people, and the need for a cure.