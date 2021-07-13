Take down your bird feeders, Rhode Islanders

The Department of Environmental Management is also asking people to report birds that might show signs of the disease, the origin of which is still unknown. Signs can include disoriented and dizzy birds walking unsteadily or birds with inflamed, swollen, crusted, or closed eyes.

“We’re taking any precaution necessary to limit the spread,” said John Herbert, an endangered species biologist with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Islanders should take down their bird feeders and bird baths until further notice as a precaution against a mysterious disease that is killing songbirds in other parts of the East Coast.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, there were reports of birds showing signs of the disease in Rhode Island, but no cases have been confirmed here, Herbert said.

“This can spread by (birds) getting close to one another,” Herbert said. Bird feeders and bird baths “are places where they’ll congregate.”

It also serves as a good reminder that feeders and baths should be regularly cleaned with a 10 percent bleach solution, Herbert said. Birds have other sources of food besides feeders. And it’s important to keep in mind that there are plenty of reasons birds die, especially in the breeding season, so seeing a single dead bird isn’t proof positive of this disease.

The disorder has affected nestling and fledging songbirds, including robins, blue jays, cowbirds, grackles, starlings, cardinals, and other species, the Rhode Island DEM said.

The reports first emerged in May in the Washington, D.C., area and have spread to other parts of the mid-Atlantic, as well as the Southeast and Midwest, NPR reported.

According to Audubon Magazine, some counties in Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania have asked people to take down their feeders. Reports of sick birds dropped.

“The public has a deep connection to wild birds,” Herbert said. “We’re getting a lot of calls. People are concerned.”

Advertisement

The state has set up an online system to report possible cases, but residents can also call (401) 789-0281 or e-mail dem.dfw@dem.ri.gov.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.