This map shows which Mass. beaches tested for elevated bacteria on multiple days

A new report found that hundreds of locations at Massachusetts beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day in 2020 due to their concentrations of fecal bacteria.

Environment Massachusetts found that of the 556 locations examined in Massachusetts, 264 tested beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day in 2020, and 29 beaches were potentially unsafe on at least 25 percent of the days they were tested. The report measured the samples against the Environmental Protection Agency’s highest warning level.

But Save The Harbor/Save The Bay took issue with the report and said that a single day of water samples exceeding the EPA limit was not a good measure of whether water is safe for swimming.