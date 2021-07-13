Two men arrested on gun charges after crashing into Boston police cruiser

Two men were arrested Monday night after they allegedly crashed into a Boston police cruiser and tried to run away from the scene, police said.
The collision occurred shortly after 10:10 p.m. as members of the Boston Police Department’s drug control unit were conducting an investigation and following a vehicle of interest in Roxbury, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.
Police said a cruiser from Area B-2 that responded to help was struck by the vehicle at the intersection of Fayston Street and Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester, and both occupants tried to flee on foot after the crash. Jacari Cosgrove, 23, of Dorchester, was taken into custody immediately and Jeremiah Boswell, 21, of Boston, was taken into custody after he was found hiding inside of a trash barrel in an alleyway next to 276 Blue Hill Ave., police wrote.
Police said officers recovered a loaded CZ P10C 9mm firearm from the passenger side of the vehicle that contained one round in the chamber and fourteen rounds in the magazine.
A second loaded firearm — a Polymer 80 with one round in the chamber and thirty rounds in the magazine — was also recovered. Both weapons were equipped with a red beam, police wrote.
Cosgrove and Boswell were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm on a public way, unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device and resisting arrest. Boswell was also charged with trespassing, police said.
Both were expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, according to police.
