Two men arrested on gun charges after crashing into Boston police cruiser

Two men were arrested Monday night after they allegedly crashed into a Boston police cruiser and tried to run away from the scene, police said.

The collision occurred shortly after 10:10 p.m. as members of the Boston Police Department’s drug control unit were conducting an investigation and following a vehicle of interest in Roxbury, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

Police said a cruiser from Area B-2 that responded to help was struck by the vehicle at the intersection of Fayston Street and Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester, and both occupants tried to flee on foot after the crash. Jacari Cosgrove, 23, of Dorchester, was taken into custody immediately and Jeremiah Boswell, 21, of Boston, was taken into custody after he was found hiding inside of a trash barrel in an alleyway next to 276 Blue Hill Ave., police wrote.