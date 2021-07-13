fb-pixel Skip to main content
Salem

Welcome center opens at Salem’s Charter Street Cemetery

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated July 13, 2021, 40 minutes ago

Salem and Peabody Essex Museum officials recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new Charter Street Cemetery Welcome Center.

Housed in the historic Pickman House adjacent to the cemetery, the center is a place where visitors can learn from the city’s interpretive staff and exhibits about the cemetery and other structures of historic interest in the immediate area – including the Pickman House and the Salem Witch Trials Memorial.

Salem is making use of the Pickman House under a partnership with the Peabody Essex Museum, which owns the 1672 dwelling. The opening of the Welcome Center follows the city’s recent completion of a major restoration of the nearly 400-year-old cemetery, which had sustained damage from visitors over the years.

The work involved creating new stone dust pathways, granite benches, and a handicap-accessible entrance, and restoring an iron fence and gate. Visitors can obtain a map to the historic cemetery; a $2 donation is suggested.

.John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

