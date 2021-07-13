Welcome center opens at Salem’s Charter Street Cemetery

Salem and Peabody Essex Museum officials recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new Charter Street Cemetery Welcome Center.

Housed in the historic Pickman House adjacent to the cemetery, the center is a place where visitors can learn from the city’s interpretive staff and exhibits about the cemetery and other structures of historic interest in the immediate area – including the Pickman House and the Salem Witch Trials Memorial.

Salem is making use of the Pickman House under a partnership with the Peabody Essex Museum, which owns the 1672 dwelling. The opening of the Welcome Center follows the city’s recent completion of a major restoration of the nearly 400-year-old cemetery, which had sustained damage from visitors over the years.