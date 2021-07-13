Jill Biden will attend Opening Ceremonies at Olympics

President Biden is not expected to attend but “will certainly be rooting for the athletes,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last month.

News of the first lady’s attendance at the ceremony on July 23 comes days after organizers announced that they will bar local spectators from all Olympic events held in and around Tokyo, as rising coronavirus infections and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant spurred the capital to impose a new state of emergency.

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden will attend the Opening Ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics next week, the White House announced Tuesday.

News of the first lady’s attendance was first reported by NBC News.

Olympic organizers had announced last month that they would allow some domestic spectators to attend events. They capped attendance at 10,000 or 50 percent of a venue’s capacity, but warned at the time that they might change course if infections rose again.

That’s exactly what happened. Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said at a news conference last week that “in order to prevent the spread, this was the only choice available for us to take.”

Biden to name W. Va. doctor as drug czar

President Biden intends to nominate Dr. Rahul Gupta, who led West Virginia’s response to a devastating opioid crisis, to run the National Office of Drug Control Policy — a choice that may generate opposition from advocates for people with substance abuse problems.

If confirmed by the Senate, he would become the first medical doctor to serve as the nation’s “drug czar” since the role was created in 1988. Gupta is currently the chief medical and health officer at March of Dimes.

White House officials confirmed Biden’s choice of Gupta, which was reported earlier in The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will publish statistics on drug overdose deaths that, by all indications, will shatter previous records. Overdose deaths rose by nearly 30 percent over the 12-month period that ended in November, from more than 71,000 to over 90,000, according to preliminary federal data released last month.

As West Virginia’s commissioner of public health and state health officer from 2015 to 2018, Gupta won praise for his aggressive response to the opioid crisis. Biden’s choice of Gupta may also be politically strategic: He is an ally of Senator Joe Manchin, the moderate West Virginia Democrat whose vote is crucial to the president’s legislative agenda.

Banker convicted of bribery in loans to Manafort

NEW YORK — A Manhattan jury on Tuesday convicted a Chicago banker of criminal charges for enabling Paul Manafort to get $16 million in loans before the onetime campaign manager for former president Donald Trump helped him get an interview for a job in the Trump administration.

The jury returned its verdict in federal court, convicting Stephen Calk of financial institution bribery and conspiracy charges. Calk’s lawyers had maintained their client did nothing illegal in the weeks after Trump won the presidential election in November 2016.

But prosecutors said Calk cleared the path for Manafort to receive loans he was not entitled to in the hopes that Calk could secure a high-level post with the Trump administration. Although Calk eventually got an interview at Trump Tower, he was not hired.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 10 for Calk, who was the former chief executive of The Federal Savings Bank.

During the trial, Anthony Scaramucci testified that he never would have enabled Calk to get the interview for the administration post if he had know that Calk was helping Manafort to get millions of dollars in loans for his real estate ventures.

Scaramucci had testified that Manafort, who served as Trump’s campaign manager for a key stretch from June to early August 2016, reached out to him in mid-to-late December 2016 to encourage him to consider Calk for an important position.

At the time, Scaramucci was working on Trump’s presidential transition team.

Although Calk had hoped to become secretary of the army, he eventually interviewed for other positions when it became clear he could not secure that position, testimony showed.

Top Iowa Democrat won’t run in 2022

Democrats in Iowa have been increasingly locked out of power, and with major offices on the ballot next year, the party’s bench is thin. On Tuesday, one of the state’s best known Democrats, J.D. Scholten, took himself out of the running for governor or US Senate in 2022, instead saying he will work for a progressive group that seeks rural votes in battleground states.

Scholten nearly defeated former Representative Steve King in 2018, setting up King’s eventual demise as the House’s most outspoken white nationalist. Scholten considered running for statewide office in 2020, but also passed that year.

Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, is expected to seek a second term in 2022. Senator Charles E. Grassley, also a Republican, has said he would announce in the fall whether he will run for an eighth term next year, when he would be 89 on Election Day.

The lone Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation, Representative Cindy Axne, who survived major losses for her party last year, is Democrats’ top choice for a statewide run. She has said she is considering challenging for either Grassley’s or Reynolds’s seat, but has made no public decision. Other Democrats eyeing statewide runs are State Representative Ras Smith, who has declared his candidacy for governor, and Rob Sands, the state auditor.

Winning either seat will be a tough slog for the party, which in 2020 lost two congressional seats in Iowa and a US Senate race.

Judge reviews actions of pro-Trump lawyers

A federal judge in Michigan held a nearly six-hour hearing on Monday seeking to determine whether nine pro-Trump lawyers — including Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood — should face sanctions for making unverified arguments in a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The judge, Linda V. Parker, repeatedly pressed the lawyers about how — and even whether — they had verified the statements of several witnesses who took part in the suit by filing sworn statements making claims of widespread fraud and tampering with voting machines. Several times, Parker expressed astonishment at the lawyers’ answers, telling them they had a responsibility to perform “minimal due diligence” and calling some the lawsuit’s claims “fantastical.”

After the election, Powell, a Dallas-based lawyer, led an effort to attack President Biden’s victory by filing several suits in courts across the country claiming that tabulation machines made by Dominion Voting Systems were tampered with by a bizarre set of characters — from the financier George Soros to Venezuelan intelligence agents — in what she baselessly described as a covert plot to flip votes from then-President Donald Trump to Biden.

Dominion subsequently filed a defamation suit against Powell and others, including Trump’s former lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, accusing them of launching “a viral disinformation campaign” about the election and seeking damages of more than $1 billion.

Parker, of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, is considering a separate motion, filed by the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit, on whether to levy punishments against Powell, Wood, and the other lawyers that could include disbarment. A ruling is not expected on the motion until later this summer.

