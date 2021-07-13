Senate Democrats, Republicans grapple with price tag for Biden’s infrastructure agenda

The first bloc of lawmakers, which is bipartisan in its composition, focused on shepherding to passage a new agreement to invest in the nation's roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections. Biden has blessed their early blueprint, even though it is smaller than the roughly $2.2 trillion proposal he outlined earlier this year, as he seeks to score his first bipartisan legislative victory.

But the frenetic new round of talks quickly resurfaced old concerns about excessive federal spending and its impact on the country's growing deficit, leaving some Democrats and Republicans raising red flags that could force congressional negotiators to rethink some of their plans.

WASHINGTON - Two groups of senators labored Tuesday to try to assemble massive proposals to improve the country’s infrastructure and boost federal social safety net programs, hoping to broker agreements that could allow them to advance President Joe Biden’s top economic priorities as early as next week.

The second group, composed of Democrats, eyed a much bigger spending package, which could include a significant expansion of Medicare and new money to battle back climate change. Democrats aim to advance the measure using a special budgetary process that would allow them to sidestep Republican opposition in the narrowly divided Senate.

In recent days, both efforts have run into potential political roadblocks over their price tags. With infrastructure, for example, lawmakers who returned to the bargaining table on Tuesday confronted the harsh reality of their own math. The financing mechanisms they have chosen to cover the costs of the new spending increasingly do not appear to add up - leaving its chief backers bracing for the potential that the Congressional Budget Office, the official arm of the Capitol that crunches the numbers, could find their infrastructure proposal adds to the deficit.

"We're doing our best to work through that," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, as she exited a roughly two-hour gathering.

Collins and other participants said the group had set a loose Thursday deadline by which they hope to resolve their substantive differences and start turning their ideas into an actual bill. Asked if the fiscal issues had strained the bipartisan effort, Collins added: "I don't think that we have lost anyone."

At the same time, Democrats continued to haggle over the size and scope of the second economic package focusing on child care, health care, education and other social priorities. But their grand ambitions, which could include new dental and vision coverage for seniors on Medicare, have forced another round of tough conversations Tuesday between centrist and progressive members of the party over the appropriate amount to spend.

Some of those tensions surfaced during a roughly two-hour meeting a day earlier with top White House officials, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and members of the Senate Budget Committee.

At the behest of the Democrats' moderate wing, Schumer and White House aides have signaled they could embrace a roughly $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that could pass with a simple majority and that they believe they can pay for in full, according to two people familiar with the matter. Schumer has focused broadly on ensuring the Democrats could come to a budget agreement among themselves expeditiously, a message he echoed to others at the meeting Monday night.

But that lower figure has troubled the leader of the chamber's budget panel, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who has advocated $6 trillion in spending, said the people, speaking on the condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions. Other Democrats on the committee similarly have sought sums higher than $3.5 trillion in the talks. And a few pivotal party lawmakers, including Sen. Joe Manchin, W.Va., stressed Tuesday the final product must be paid for.

"Everything should be paid for," Manchin said. "How much more debt can y'all handle?"

Taken together, the developments illustrate the fragility of the Senate debate over a historic amount of spending - money that Biden and his Democratic allies believe can catalyze significant, lasting changes in the U.S. economy. And it shows the tough task that Schumer faces in keeping the caucus together and meeting his own stated goal of advancing legislation before the August recess.

"It is not going to be easy, but it is certainly going to be worth it," Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor on Monday. "The federal government has not made a significant stand-alone investment in infrastructure in decades."

The fiscal concerns are especially pernicious roughly four months after Congress approved a $1.9 trillion economic relief package in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The law, known as the American Rescue Plan, belongs to a series of emergency efforts that are expected to push the federal deficit to $3 trillion for the second consecutive year, the government said earlier this month, even as it stressed that the spending had accelerated economic growth.

The data has raised fresh alarms about the effects on inflation, particularly given the U.S. government's new data Tuesday showing prices rose more than 5% in June compared to the same month last year. And it has inspired a new spirit of austerity among some centrist Democrats as well as Republicans, even in the years after GOP lawmakers swelled the deficit to pay for then-President Donald Trump's priorities.

More imminently, the political dynamic has spawned a frantic effort to cover the cost of any new federal spending in infrastructure bills - despite the fact that lawmakers insist that the long-term economic investments essentially can pay for themselves.

The bipartisan deal coming together in the Senate focuses exclusively on physical infrastructure, combining planned investments in the country's inner workings with nearly $600 billion in new spending. The new group - which includes Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah, and Democratic Sens. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona - unveiled their early blueprint in June and since then have been toiling behind the scenes to transform it into a fuller proposal.

In crafting their compromise, though, Democrats and Republicans sought to thread a narrow needle - raising money to pay for the improvements without raising rates lowered through a 2017 tax law and risking losing GOP support. The package aims to repurpose some money from past coronavirus relief packages, heighten the ability of the Internal Revenue Service to pursue unpaid taxes and reap the benefits of sales of wireless airwaves to telecom giants.

But negotiators have acknowledged in recent days that the numbers may not come out favorably as the CBO further scrutinizes their financing. Speaking to reporters late Monday, Portman identified one possible roadblock: The official estimate might exclude any potential monetary gains that come from some of their efforts to recoup unpaid taxes.

"We've always thought the infrastructure pay-fors were going to be a challenge," Portman acknowledged. "We want to have pay-fors. We've got some good ones. The CBO might not give us full credit."

While a low CBO score might be fine for some members of Congress, the budget-keeping agency's findings risk upsetting spendthrift Democrats and Republicans, complicating efforts to attract the level of bipartisan support necessary for the bill to advance in the evenly divided Senate.

"I think a lot of our members are going to look at, how credible are the pay-fors? And how large is this?" said Senate Minority Whip John Thune pf South Dakota, the chief vote-counter for Senate Republicans. "For our members, it's really going to come down to, is this going to be all put on the debt and financed on top of all the other debt and spending that we've done in the last 15 months? Or are some of these pay-fors actually going to be pay-fors?"

But negotiators saw some encouraging signs Tuesday, as some Republicans exiting the meeting signaled they would keep an open mind.

"I'll look at the package in its entirety," said GOP Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana. "Obviously you want to pay for it. But I don't always agree with CBO's analysis."

With reconciliation, meanwhile, Democrats continue to lay the groundwork for a sweeping proposal that would expand health-care coverage, combat climate change and tackle other top party priorities. Many of the expected components mirror items in Biden's own proposal, known as the American Families Plan, introduced earlier this year. And much of it is expected to be financed by a series of tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans, which Biden similarly has endorsed.

Sanders, in particular, has been vocal in calling on Congress to seize on the legislative opportunity to authorize another massive influx of federal aid. Exiting the meeting late Monday, he reiterated his commitment to "fight for as large" of a "meaningful budget" as he can.

But rising concerns among centrist lawmakers have forced Democrats to rethink the scope of that package in recent days. Behind the scenes, centrists including Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., have privately warned Schumer and the White House that moderates are not likely to support a reconciliation measure as large as the $6 trillion package that Sanders initially sought, the two people familiar with the matter said.

The political constraints have left lawmakers who oversee the budget haggling over a package that could be between $3.5 trillion and roughly $4 trillion - and discussing how much, exactly, needs to be offset through tax hikes and other money-raising or -saving measures.

"My view is that some of that one-time infrastructure spending doesn't need to be offset dollar for dollar," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., late Monday, noting progress but declining to indicate where he and his colleagues may ultimately land.

Such an amount could allow Democrats to proceed with some of their plans, such as expanding Medicare to include dental and vision coverage and seeking to lower the cost of prescription drugs. It could open the door for an extension of new benefits awarded to families through the annual child tax credit, though that might not be permanent, the people familiar with the matter said.

Only the overall numbers, not the policies themselves, would be included in the budget resolution that Senate Democrats are crafting - saving the real haggling for the weeks to come.

“These kinds of large negotiations, of course, are never done until it’s all done,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.