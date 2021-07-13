Tennessee halts all vaccine outreach efforts to children and teens, report says

According to documents obtained by the newspaper, Tennessee’s public health officials will no longer promote vaccines to minors, and must even remove the department’s logo from information that it does distribute. The department will also exclude minors from a list of COVID-19 vaccine recipients receiving postcards reminding them to get their second dose. COVID-19 vaccine events will no longer be held on school property.

Tennessee’s Department of Public Health is halting all of its vaccine outreach efforts to children and teenagers, regardless of the disease, according to a Tuesday report from the Tennessean , as Republican lawmakers pressure the state to curb its push to get young people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Reporting by the Tennessean is based on a document and e-mails it obtained that were distributed to health department staff.

Though the changes were precipitated by a rollback of the state’s COVID-19 youth vaccination effort, the e-mails obtained by the Tennessean said that there should be “no proactive outreach regarding routine vaccines” and “no outreach whatsoever regarding the HPV vaccine.”

The HPV vaccine protects adolescents from cancer caused by the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus.

In a statement to the paper, a Tennessee Department of Public Health spokesperson said the changes reflected “an intense national conversation that is affecting how many families evaluate vaccinations in general” and touted its past efforts at childhood immunizations.

The latest controversy comes just days after the state reportedly fired its top vaccine official over the issue of vaccinating teenagers for COVID-19.

Michelle Fiscus said this week that she was forced from her job after writing a memo describing a 34-year-old legal doctrine that suggested that some teenagers might get vaccines without their parents’ permission. Fiscus’ memo came as conservative lawmakers in the state lashed out at efforts by her agency to raise awareness of vaccines among teenagers.

One Republican lawmaker, Scott Cepicky, accused the agency of employing “peer pressure” to prod young people into getting immunized.

In a lengthy and searing statement describing her departure, Fiscus said the actions of lawmakers have gravely endangered the public by undermining confidence in the vaccines even as virus cases are rising in Tennessee and as concerns about the Delta variant are emerging in parts of the country.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen about 400 percent in the last two weeks with the state now averaging about 467 cases per day, though rates remain at levels far below the winter surge. The state also lags behind the national average in vaccination: About 48 percent of its adult population is fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times, compared to 59 percent of adults nationally. The state has inoculated just under 200,000 individuals under the age of 20, according to state data, a number that makes up just 7 percent of all those vaccinated in the state.

Material from the New York Times was used in this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.