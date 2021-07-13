Andy Luther, George Zolotas lead Massachusetts Amateur after first round

After the first round of the 113th Massachusetts Amateur was postponed because of inclement weather Monday, the tournament kicked off Tuesday with two golfers — Boston Golf Cub’s Andy Luther and Tedesco Country Club’s George Zolotas — shooting 4-under-par 68s to share the lead.

Six birdies (including four on the back nine) helped vault Luther into the lead, while Zolotas needed an even better back nine to join Luther at Newton’s Brae Burn Country Club. After shooting a 37 on the way out, Zolotas rode four birdies and an eagle coming in for a tie atop the leaderboard at the end of the first day of play.

Worcester Country Club’s Owen Quinn and Dedham Country and Polo Club Patrick Frodigh will start Round 2 a stroke back, while George Wright Golf Course’s Ben Spitz — winner in 2006 — is the sole player at 2-under. Seven other participants, including 58-year-old Frank Vana, a 2016 Mass Golf Hall of Fame inductee, wrapped up Round 1 under par.

Round 2 will take place Wednesday, before match play kicks off Thursday.

