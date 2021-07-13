‘I’m proud of you, you will always be a hero.’ English soccer player targeted by racist attacks shares letters of support from young fans

Rashford, who launched a campaign against child food poverty and helped to secure free lunches for thousands of British youth during the pandemic, spoke out on Monday.

Though fans had embraced the national soccer team with open arms over the last four weeks, as the team edged ever closer to securing victory in the major tournament for the first time in 55 years, the racist gibes aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka followed soon after the loss.

After three young Black players failed to score penalty shots in England’s shootout loss to Italy during the European Championship final — capping a history-making run with a devastating defeat — they were met with vitriolic attacks and racist abuse.

The beginning of his message was spent profusely apologizing to supporters for missing the penalty and admitting to feeling as though he had “let everyone down.”

“A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute for the team,” Rashford wrote on Twitter. “I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one? It’s been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there’s probably not a word to quite describe how it feels. Final. 55 years. 1 penalty. All I can say is sorry.”

Rashford then expressed gratitude to his teammates and the “brotherhood” they built over the summer, before acknowledging the racist attacks he and his teammates were met with after the gutting defeat. During his time in the sport, Rashford said he has grown to expect to read things about himself, whether that be the color of his skin or where he grew up.

“I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from,” he wrote. “The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up.”

He added: “I’m Marcus Rashford, 23 years old, Black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.”

Despite the abuse, Rashford vowed that the team would come “back stronger,” and in a tweet, shared several notes written to him by young fans — congratulating him for his hard work and acknowledging his efforts to help youth throughout the United Kingdom.

“I hope you won’t be sad for too long because you are such a good person. Last year you inspired me to help people less fortunate. Then last night you inspired me again, to always be brave,” 9-year-old Dexter wrote. “I’m proud of you, you will always be a hero.”

London’s Metropolitan Police vowed on Monday to investigate the “offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers,” after the game, while leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William, who is president of England’s Football Association, immediately condemned the attacks.

“To those who have been directing racist abuse at some of the players, I say, ‘Shame on you, and I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged,’” Johnson said at a news conference at 10 Downing Street. “This entire team played like heroes.”

The racist attacks directed toward the three men did not mark new territory among fans of European soccer, but instead highlighted a pattern that as recently as this past spring prompted Premier League clubs, along with a number of their counterparts, to engage in a social media blackout in protest.

The boycott was in response “to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football,” England’s top league said in a statement in April.

The diverse team repeatedly kneeled before games as means of protesting against discrimination, injustice, and inequality — even despite being booed for taking a stand against racial injustice by some fans.

The English Football Association denounced the discrimination and racism aimed at the players on social media in a statement on Monday.

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team,” the statement said. “We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”

The FA added that while it will continue to do everything it can to “stamp discrimination out of the game,” it urged the government to pass legislation so the “abuse has real life consequences” and called on social media companies to “take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms.”

Facebook and Twitter were criticized for not acting quickly enough to address the abuse aimed at Rashford and other Black England players.

Facebook said it worked quickly to remove “comments and accounts directing abuse at England’s footballers,” while Twitter said the “abhorrent racist abuse” had no place on its platform.

Twitter added it had removed more than 1,000 tweets and “permanently suspended a number of accounts,” on Monday.









