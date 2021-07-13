Italy revamping its national team soccer program has paid off greatly

Mancini is credited with changing Italy’s emphasis from ultra-defensive to a high-pressing, attacking style. It took time to move away from “catenaccio” tactics, ingrained in the Italian mentality partly because the strategy helped in winning four World Cup titles.

Installing Roberto Mancini as coach changed the team’s direction and led to victory in the European Championship on Sunday. The Azzurri’s win on penalty kicks over England after a 1-1 tie extended their unbeaten streak to 34 games (27-0-7), a game behind the record held by Brazil and Spain.

After Italy lost to Sweden in a World Cup qualification playoff in 2017, the country was moved to reevaluate the national team program.

The Italian transformation dates to the days of Arrigo Sacchi’s direction with AC Milan and the national team, though he clashed with Mancini and left him off the team for important competitions in the early 1990s. Another figure in Italy’s development was Zdenek Zeman, who built Pescara’s attack around Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, and Marco Verratti, winning the Serie B title in 2012. In 42 games, Pescara scored 90 goals, 27 more than any other team in the league in earning promotion to Serie A. After the season, Verratti moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a 12 million euro transfer, and Immobile and Insigne returned to their parent clubs.

Though Serie A has declined in quality, Italy has continued to produce high-level talent. But it needed Mancini to deploy personnel effectively and provide inspiration.

As a player, Mancini was a highly skilled midfielder and strong leader. With Sampdoria, Mancini had the captain’s armband sewn onto his sleeve, which meant he expected to play every minute of every game.

As a player, Mancini emerged with Sampdoria, which lost to Barcelona in the 1992 European Cup final at Wembley Stadium. Sampdoria crashed the Serie A party, becoming the last team outside the Milan-Rome-Turin axis to capture the scudetto. Mancini and his teammates thrived as outliers, and he brought several of them to the national team staff. Attilio Lombardo and Gianluca Vialli, who like Mancini moved to the Premier League at the end of their careers, were prominent in emotional postgame celebrations during the Euros.

Italian midfielder Jorginho became a favorite for the European Ballon D’Or, playing key roles in the Euros and with Chelsea’s Champions League victors. Jorginho, born in Santa Catarina state in Brazil, moved to Italy as a 15-year-old, later taking citizenship via his great-grandfather. Jorginho started his pro career with Verona and emerged alongside Insigne at Napoli under the coaching of Maurizio Sarri, who brought him to Chelsea in 2018.

Jorginho combined with Nicolò Barella and Verratti in the midfield of Italy’s 4-3-3 alignment, which was versatile enough to match up with Spain’s possession game, as well as the power/speed combinations of England and Belgium. Italy’s success derives from retaining the refined defensive sensibilities of the catenaccio days, combined with lethal counterattacking capabilities, and the “modern” conception of possession/high-pressing.

England finished with a 5-0-2 record in the Euros, reminiscent of the 1982 World Cup team that was eliminated despite going unbeaten. That team’s starting striker was Paul Mariner, who went on to become an assistant coach with Harvard and the Revolution, later pairing with Brad Feldman on Revolution broadcasts. Mariner, who died in England last Friday, was a legendary figure in London, where he not only played for Arsenal but also was called on stage to perform with Deep Purple and Iron Maiden.

The Euro final was marred by hundreds of ticketless fans crashing the gates at Wembley, which was opened to 60,000 capacity despite the country experiencing Europe’s highest levels of COVID-19 cases. Afterward, England’s Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho were subject of racist comments via social media, blamed for their failure to convert penalty kicks.

The fact that three of the final seven Euro matches went to penalties augurs badly for UEFA’s decision to eliminate the away goals rule in competitions, since that could lead to more extra time/penalty kicks situations.

Messi not the problem

Argentines have accused Lionel Messi of underachieving with the national team, which failed to win a major tournament until taking the Copa America title Saturday.

The belief had been that Messi delivered his best performances with FC Barcelona. But in reality Messi often struggled because Argentina’s supporting cast was inferior to Barça’s, according to Simon Kuper’s soon-to-be-published “The Barcelona Complex: Lionel Messi and the Making — and Unmaking — of the World’s Greatest Soccer Club.”

Ironically, the Albiceleste (Argentina) group is now playing better than the Blaugrana (Barcelona) team, which has regressed remarkably due partly to poor management, as outlined by Kuper, a Harvard Kennedy School graduate now with the Financial Times.

Argentina’s 1-0 win over Brazil in the Copa America final at Maracana Stadium also exposed the Brazilians’ overdependence on Neymar, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate. Brazil has compiled a 46-5-10 record since Tite took over as coach in 2016, three of the losses to Argentina.

US cutting it close

The US is using the Gold Cup to develop depth, but the national team nearly slipped up in a 1-0 win over Haiti in the opener in Kansas City, Kan., on Sunday. More US players than ever are earning their living on high-level European clubs, limiting their availability to the national team.

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner became one of the few to record shutouts in his first two full national team appearances for the US, thanks to a late open-net miss by the Haitians.

US coach Gregg Berhalter was hoping to develop a defense led by Turner and Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, a former two-sport Globe All-Scholastic at Arlington High School. The US concludes group play against Martinique Thursday and Canada Sunday.

Haiti performed without five players because of COVID-19 protocols, including Frantzdy Pierrot (Melrose High School/Northeastern), who has 14 goals in 23 international matches.

Buchanan assisting Canada

The Revolution’s Tajon Buchanan helped set up three goals as Canada took a 4-1 win over Martinique in its Gold Cup opener. Buchanan has emerged among MLS’s most dynamic wingers but has not become a 90-minute player for the Revolution, playing only one full game this season. Buchanan went the distance for Canada, one of five field players to do so.

The first Canada goal was converted by former University of Connecticut forward Cyle Larin, his 16th in 43 national team appearances.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.