It’s British Open week, and Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau feud won’t go away

Maybe it will be different when they are US teammates in the Ryder Cup in September.

Brooks Koepka has made it abundantly clear he doesn’t like Bryson DeChambeau . That should have no bearing in golf because they don’t have to spend time together, which they don’t do, and they haven’t played together on the PGA Tour since the second round at Bay Hill two years ago.

“You realize it's only a week, right?” Koepka said Tuesday from the British Open. “I mean, look, I can put it aside for business. If we're going to be on the same team, I can deal with anybody in the world for a week. I'm not playing with him. I'm pretty sure we're not going to be paired together, put it that way.”

That constituted the latest “development” in a feud that began nearly two years ago and took a bizarre, public turn with a leaked Golf Channel video in May that was never aired, and the pot shots just keep coming.

“He can say whatever he wants,” DeChambeau said, sounding weary of the questions.

The only revelation Tuesday was Koepka giving a little more detail on the origin of the beef.

Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, was on the putting green at Liberty National in August 2019 when DeChambeau walked by and saw him chatting with two reporters, one of whom had been asking him questions the previous day about being criticized for slow play.

(While Koepka is unreservedly vocal about pace of play, the topic of this particular conversation was often how Koepka actually heeds his caddie's advice).

DeChambeau made a beeline for the group. He told Elliott to pass along to Koepka that if there were any issues, Koepka should talk to DeChambeau. Koepka arrived a short time later and did just that.

“We both agreed we’d leave each other out of it and wouldn’t mention each other, just kind of let it die off, wouldn’t mention each other’s names, just go about it,” Koepka said.

And then DeChambeau, playing a video game that was streaming live, poked fun at Koepka for not having any abs in a photo shoot for ESPN's “Body Issue” magazine.

“So now it's fair game,” Koepka said.

Fair or not, it's definitely a game. Meanwhile, the British Open begins Thursday, the final major championship of the year. The Ryder Cup is Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straights. No, they probably won't be partners, although DeChambeau said he would not be opposed.

“I think would be kind of funny actually,” DeChambeau said. “I think we’d do well, to be honest. It would create a little interesting vibe for the team or for the guys we’re playing against.”

Jon Rahm arrived at Royal St. George’s as a newly crowned major champion with the chance to join an elite group of players who have won golf’s two oldest championships in the same year.

Yet, in one way, Rahm already is very different.

In a revelation ahead of the British Open, Rahm said there was a reason for his unusually short backswing, and it couldn’t be further from the theories he has heard that the Spaniard has “tight hips.”

“I was born with a club foot on my right leg,” said Rahm, who was eager to take the opportunity to reveal much more.

“My right leg up to the ankle was straight, my foot was 90 degrees turned inside and basically upside down,” he said. “So when I was born, they basically relocated it, pretty much broke every bone in the ankle and I was casted within 20 minutes of being born from the knee down. I think every week I had to go back to the hospital to get re-casted.”

His right leg, Rahm said, is a centimeter and a half shorter than his left, meaning he has reduced mobility and stability in his right ankle. Hence the short swing that he learned at a young age, a swing that has propelled him to being the world’s best golfer going into the final major of the year.

“Don’t try to copy me,” he said. “Don’t try to copy any swing out there. Just swing your swing.”

Year of the comeback

It’s one thing for Lucas Glover to be the sixth player in this 40s to have won on the PGA Tour this season, with Stewart Cink doing it twice.

Perhaps even more unusual was winning at that age after going so long without.

Glover won the John Deere Classic Sunday to end 10 years and two months without a victory. He became the fifth player this year to go at least seven years since his last victory.

The longest span belonged to Cink, whose victory in the Safeway Open last September was his first since capturing the British Open at Turnberry in 2009.

Brian Gay (Bermuda Championship), Martin Laird (Las Vegas) and Harris English (Sentry Tournament of Champions) had all gone more than seven years. English went on to win again at the Travelers Championship.

Glover never lost his belief or his perspective.

“Every week is a new week. Every swing is a new swing. Every stroke is a new stroke,” he said. “I show up next week in England, and we're all tied on Thursday again. It doesn't matter what you did the week before or the year before of 10 years before. That's a new week.”

Open tee times

Get ready for the longest day in golf. Richard Bland of England was selected to hit the opening tee shot in the British Open at 6:35 a.m. local time. Nicholas Poppleton will be the last to tee off at roughly 4:20 p.m.

The R&A selected three players from England for the opening tee time on Thursday and Friday. Bland will be playing with Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage. For the second round, the opening time goes to the English trio of Aaron Rai, Paul Waring and Daniel Croft.

Being first off can go either way, based on recent history.

Hennie Otto of South Africa was in the first group at Royal St. George’s in 2003, and he led after the first round with a 68 (he finished the week in a tie for 10th). In 2011, all three players in the opening group — Jerry Kelly, Nathan Green and Danny Willett — missed the cut.

Defending champion Shane Lowry plays with US Open champion Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen, a runner-up in the last two majors.

Justin Thomas plays with Tommy Fleetwood, which comes with this odd piece of history: Thomas made his professional debut at the Dunhill Links Championship in 2013 and was paired with Fleetwood.

Rory McIlroy is in the same group as Patrick Reed. They had a wild Ryder Cup match at Hazeltine in 2016, which Reed won. This is their first time playing together in a major since the final group at the Masters in 2018. Reed won that, too.



