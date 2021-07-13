Northeastern, UConn each have three locals drafted on final day

Seven players on the 2021 MLB All-Star teams were drafted between the 11th and 20th rounds, including Red Sox Nate Eovaldi (11th round, 2008) and J.D. Martinez (19th round, 2009). In those years, the draft was 50 rounds, before being cut to 40 in 2011 and 20 beginning this season.

Signability plays a significant role in the final draft day. Teams are looking for affordable players likely not to return to school. Many choices with eligibility left won’t sign, thinking they can improve their stock and land higher in future drafts.

Ten players with a New England connection were selected Tuesday in the final 10 rounds of the MLB Draft.

Kyler Fedko, UConn, outfielder

The Twins selected Fedko in the 12th round with the 369th overall pick. Fedko put up huge numbers (.410/.496/.697) in being named Big East Player of the Year, and he was a National College Baseball Writers Association First Team All-American.

Jared Dupere, Northeastern, outfielder

The Giants made Dupere, an Amesbury native who attended Governor’s Academy, the 386th overall selection in the 13th round.

The redshirt sophomore hit .343/.457/.781 while setting a Northeastern record with 21 homers this season. He finished tied for fourth in the NCAA in home runs and was the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year.

Caleb Wurster of Coventry, R.I., is the latest in a line of UConn closers to be taken in the MLB Draft. Jason Miczek

Caleb Wurster, UConn, LHP

The Marlins selected Wurster in the 15th round with the 449th pick.

Wurster, of Coventry, R.I., and Bishop Hendricken, appeared in a team-high 25 games for UConn, where he owned a 2.41 ERA, held opponents to a .207 average, earned nine saves, and struck out 52 in 41 innings. He led the Big East in saves and appearances.

Brandon Dufault, Northeastern, RHP

The Nationals selected Dufault in the 16th round with the 471st overall selection. Dufalt, a Windham, N.H., native, struck out 22 batters in 17 innings and 16 bullpen appearances, and has been pitching for Yarmouth-Dennis on the Cape this summer.

Michael Sirota, The Gunnery School (Conn.), shortstop

The Dodgers made Sirota the final pick of the 16th round, selecting the Northeastern commit with the 492nd pick. Sirota runs a 6.5-second 60-yard dash and has great bat speed and a strong arm. He’s also late Hall of Famer Whitey Ford’s grandnephew.

New Hampshire's Ben Malgeri (right) was voted most outstanding player of Northeastern's first-ever CAA tournament championship this season. Damian Strohmeyer

Ben Malgeri, Northeastern, outfielder

The Tigers selected Malgeri in the 18th round with the 535th overall pick.

Malgeri, of Stratham, N.H., was the 2021 CAA Tournament’s most outstanding player with five home runs. He posted a .280 batting average with seven home runs and 28 RBIs overall this season. Malgeri has a .243 batting average, with a home run, four RBIs, and four stolen bases while playing in the Cape Cod League for the Harwich Mariners.

Andrew Marrero, UConn, RHP

The Cardinals chose New Haven’s Marrero with the 541st pick in the 18th round.

Marrero appeared in 18 games out of the UConn bullpen, pitching 21⅓ innings and striking out 28 while holding opponents to a .225 average. The righthander went 10 straight appearances without allowing a run from March 20 to May 9.

Dom Keegan, Vanderbilt, utility

The Yankees selected Keegan in the 19th round with the 573rd pick, but he will reportedly remain with Vanderbilt for his redshirt junior season.

The former Central Catholic player from Methuen hit .345/.427/.638 with 17 doubles, 3 triples, 15 home runs, and 57 RBIs in 2021 for the Commodores. He was the most outstanding player of the NCAA Nashville Regional as Vandy reached the championship series.

Justin Guerrera, Fairfield, infielder

The Mets selected Guerrera in the 20th round with the 592nd pick.

The Watertown, Conn., native hit .340/.409/.685 with a 1.094 OPS, 13 home runs, and 45 RBIs in 2021. During his freshman season, he was named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team. His 67 hits during his first year in 2019 were the second-most by any first-year player in Fairfield history.

Jackson Linn, Cambridge Rindge and Latin, Outfielder

The Astros selected Linn in the 20th round with the 598th selection.

Cambridge’s Linn was MVP of the Dual County League East Division. He hit .522 and slugged 1.348 with five home runs. The 6-foot-3-inch outfielder is committed to Tulane.

Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.