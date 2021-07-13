Patrick Konrad wins Tour de France’s stage 16, Tadej Pogacar keeps lead

Austrian rider Patrick Konrad won the Tour de France’s hilly 16th stage on an otherwise uneventful day Tuesday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory. Konrad made his decisive break with just over 36 kilometers (22.5 miles) to go, four kilometers (2.5 miles) before the summit of Col de Portet-d’Aspet, and he maintained the lead for his first Tour stage win. The 29-year-old Konrad finished 42 seconds ahead of a group of five chasers — Sonny Colbrelli, Michael Matthews, Pierre Luc Perichon, Franck Bonnamour, and Alex Aranburu Deba — on the second day of racing in the Pyrenees. Konrad is only the third Austrian to win a stage at cycling’s biggest race after Max Bulla, who won three in 1931, and Georg Totschnig in 2005. Pogacar, the defending champion, finished 13 minutes, 49 seconds after Konrad and maintained his general classification lead of more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard.

Two-time Olympic medalist and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer announced Tuesday that he would not play in the Olympics after suffering a setback to his injured knee. Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

Roger Federer will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, writing on social media that he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season. Federer had said before Wimbledon that he would make a decision about going to the Summer Games after the Grand Slam tournament ended. The 39-year-old from Switzerland lost in the quarterfinals at the All England Club last week to Hubert Hurkacz. Federer had two operations on his right knee in 2020 and went more than a full year between matches. He returned to Grand Slam action at the French Open and then pulled out of that tournament after three victories, saying he wanted to be rested and ready for the grass circuit — especially Wimbledon. Federer won a gold medal alongside Stan Wawrinka in doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver in singles at the 2012 London Olympics, losing to Britain’s Andy Murray in the final at the All England Club. Federer sat out the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games because of problems with his left knee.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

Canadiens give Dominique Ducharme 3-year deal as head coach

Dominique Ducharme was hired as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after leading the club on a playoff run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. The Habs announced that Ducharme has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season, removing the “interim” qualifier that’s been attached to his title since he took over from the fired Claude Julien on Feb. 24. Montreal managed a 15-16-7 record under Ducharme to finish the regular season and was the lowest-ranked team to qualify for the playoffs. The Canadiens couldn’t get any traction under the interim coach because of a combination of new systems, inconsistent play, a COVID-19 shutdown, key injuries and a condensed calendar. Then the Canadiens got rolling in the postseason. They came from 3-1 down to beat the favored Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, then swept Winnipeg in the North Division final. They then knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the semifinal before losing in five to defending champion Tampa Bay in the Cup Final.

Advertisement

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne retiring after 15 seasons

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, the 2018 Vezina winner, announced his retirement Tuesday after 15 seasons. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Pekka Rinne made sure to stick around Nashville longer than usual after the season ended with the Predators’ first-round playoff exit. The 2018 Vezina Trophy winner needed time to make a very tough decision to retire after 15 seasons. “There was two options,” Rinne said at a news conference. “Either retire or either continue playing with the Predators. And I appreciate (GM) David (Poile) and everybody else for giving me enough time to make this decision on my own and make a decision that I feel is the right one. And deep down I do feel that.” Rinne, 38, announced his decision Tuesday morning through a release by the Predators and a post on The Players’ Tribune. “It’s been an unbelievable journey,” Rinne said. “I feel like you need so much luck on your side too along the way, and I feel like I’ve had that.” His career goals-against average of 2.43 is tied for fourth best among goalies with at least 350 wins in NHL history behind only Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur, and Jacques Plante. He also is one of 12 goalies in NHL history with at least 350 wins and 60 shutouts.

Advertisement

SOCCER

UEFA to investigate England fan violence at Euro 2020 final

UEFA asked an investigator to investigate violence by England fans at the European Championship final including at least hundreds who got into Wembley Stadium without tickets. The English Football Association was separately charged with multiple offenses by fans before and during their team’s loss to Italy in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. The charges relate to booing Italy’s national anthem, a fan who stopped play by running on the pitch, throwing objects, and lighting fireworks. While those offenses typically result in fines, more serious punishment such as full or partial stadium closures can follow the kind of violence seen on Sunday. Fans without tickets broke through security barriers and turnstiles to get in to see England’s first major tournament final in 55 years. The official attendance was around 67,000 of the stadium’s 90,000 capacity, with many seats intended to be left empty to distance fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. UEFA gave no timetable for the disciplinary cases.

Advertisement