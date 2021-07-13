2021 MLB Draft Day 3: Red Sox will have 10 more selections to make

Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft begins Tuesday at noon, with Rounds 11-20 streamed on MLB.com. The Red Sox will have a pick in each round.
After taking Marcelo Mayer on Day 1 of the draft, the Red Sox were busy on Day 2, taking three position players from the SEC, beginning with Florida outfielder Jud Fabian in the second round. They also picked four pitchers.
Here’s where they are picking today.
Round 11 (216)
Round 12 (246)
Round 13 (276)
Round 14 (306)
Round 15 (336)
Round 16 (366)
Round 17 (396)
Round 18 (426)
Round 19 (456)
Round 20 (486)
