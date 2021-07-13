Red Sox first-round draft pick Marcelo Mayer wants to sign ‘as soon as possible’

Mayer was projected as a top-10 pick, though he admitted he wasn’t sure exactly where he would end up.

“It’s something that I’ve dreamt of for my whole life,” Mayer told reporters on Tuesday, “and just to be able to get the call from the Boston Red Sox — which is a franchise that’s a winning organization, has a great front office and fans — is amazing.”

After being picked fourth overall by the Red Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft, 18-year-old shortstop Marcelo Mayer told reporters it was a “dream come true.”

“I think everything was up for grabs,” Mayer said. “I had no clue at what was going on. I was talking to my agent and I could’ve gone from one to six. But I’m glad where the pieces fell.”

A notable part of Mayer’s baseball background is that he grew up cheering for the Yankees.

“The main thing for me was I was a huge Derek Jeter fan,” said Mayer. “I loved the way he carried himself on and off the field. So just with that, it kind of turned me into a Yankee fan.”

“I love being a Boston Red Sox too,” Mayer added. “I never disliked them, and it’s an honor to play with a classy organization like this.”

The Red Sox will have until Aug. 1 to sign Mayer, who has committed to attend Southern Cal. The monetary slot value for where Mayer was picked is $6,664,000.

Asked about how quickly he wants to get a contract done, Mayer had a quick reply.

“As soon as possible,” he said. “I’m super-excited to become a Boston Red Sox.”