Remembering former Lincoln-Sudbury ski coach Graham Taylor

There was no such thing as a short phone call with Graham Taylor. Hearing his voice on the other end of the line led to a knee-jerk response, a glance at the clock. What did I have in the next 60 minutes? Chances are I was going to be on the phone with Graham for a while.

In his 35-year run as the ski coach at Lincoln-Sudbury, Graham Taylor (right) was passionate about promoting his athletes, fellow coaches, and the sport, which started with tabulating results.

Taylor, who died June 25 at the age of 96, was one the all-time great ski coaches and one of the all-time great personalities. He coached the Lincoln-Sudbury ski team from 1982 until he retired in 2017 at the age of 93. Ponder that for a moment.

Taylor’s teams won 14 state titles, but that’s a small part of his story. A Harvard grad and captain of the Crimson ski team, he served in World War II, and if we appreciate anything, it should start with his time in the 10th Armored Division and the liberation of Europe. Taylor was also a Nordic ski official at the 1960 Olympics in Squaw Valley.

Taylor was a spokesman for all teams and all kids and all coaches. Try to honor him, as the Globe did several times, and you got an argument. Coaches in Wayland or Weston or Concord-Carlisle always deserved it more. Maybe part of that was the drive into Boston to have his picture taken. On his first attempt, he took a left instead of a right on Morrissey Boulevard and ended up in the UMass Boston parking garage. He wasn’t the first All-Scholastic honoree to get lost on the way to the Globe. He was the Globe’s Coach of the Year in 2013 but was far happier that L-S senior Eli Hoenig was the Nordic Skier of the Year.

At the state ski championships, you rarely heard from MIAA officials with the results. It was usually Taylor calling. If space was tight and I wanted just the top five finishers, he made a pitch for the top 10. If top 10, how about top 15?

The MIAA Nordic ski championships are usually held in Western Mass. But in February 2016, they were held at the Weston Ski Track and I covered them, and I couldn’t have done it without Taylor’s help. For a first-timer like me, he introduced coaches, explained strategies, and nudged me toward the best story. That day it was Newton South’s Will Rhatigan winning the boys’ title.

One of the busiest school days of the year was the Sunday of the boys’ and girls’ hockey championships at the Garden. In addition to the inevitable double-overtime game that messed up the day’s schedule, there was another inevitability, a call from Taylor. That’s because that Sunday was also the finals of the Eastern High School Ski Championships and there was no way Taylor wasn’t going to fight to get a little ink for those kids. Skiing was certainly every bit as important as a bunch of silly hockey games.

Today, thanks to the New England Nordic Ski Association, the overall winner at the annual Eastern High School Championships receives the Graham Taylor Award. I’m sure Taylor said thank you when the award was established in 2017. But more importantly he’d say, how about a little ink for the kids.

He is survived by his five children: Doug Smith, Ken Taylor (Sibyl Waters), Rebecca Taylor Callo (Jim Callo), Patrick Taylor (Jane Litwin), and Karen Taylor, his two stepchildren, Sarah Gaddis and Matthew Gaddis, nephews and niece Paul Kroeber, Arthur Kroeber, and Katharine Kroeber Wiley, and five grandchildren. His sister, Jean Taylor Kroeber, pre-deceased him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Graham Taylor’s name to Berkshire Choral International at www.berkshirechoral.org/donate or the Eastern Amateur Ski Educational Foundation at www.easef.org/donate .

A memorial service will be held in the fall in Sudbury.