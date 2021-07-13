Who will the Bruins protect from the expansion draft? Their list is due on Saturday

▪ Teams can protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and a goalie, or eight skaters and a goalie.

Teams must submit their protected lists by Saturday. Which player are the Bruins most likely to lose? First let’s review some of the ground rules.

We’re days away from the NHL seeing what Team No. 32, now doing business as the Seattle Kraken, will look like. The new kids on the block have the right to select one player from each team, meaning one Bruin will call the Pacific Northwest home come July 21.

▪ First- and second-year pros are exempt. Players with no-movement clauses must be protected. Teams do not have to use a protection slot on unrestricted free agents. Seattle will have rights to negotiate with UFAs from July 18-21. If they sign one, that becomes their pick from the player’s former team.

Advertisement

▪ Kraken general manager Ron Francis could also swing a deal with any of his GM colleagues, to pick up extra assets in exchange for drafting (or not drafting) a specific player. Vegas GM George McPhee used this tactic in 2017 to add Shea Theodore, Alex Tuch, and Reilly Smith in addition to the players he drafted from Anaheim, Minnesota, and Florida.

Now the analysis:

For this draft, the Bruins are likely to use the 7-3-1 protection scheme, mainly because they have three defensemen who are must-keeps: Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Matt Grzelcyk. Doing so would leave more slots open for forwards (10 players total, as opposed to eight skaters in the alternate setup).

Boston must protect forwards Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and Charlie Coyle (no-movement clauses). They will make David Pastrnak off-limits to Seattle for obvious reasons. Craig Smith has earned a protection slot. The most likely candidates for the two remaining forward slots are Jake DeBrusk, Nick Ritchie, and Trent Frederic, all of whom have trade value.

Advertisement

The Bruins do not have to protect UFA goalies Tuukka Rask or Jaroslav Halak, and Jeremy Swayman, a first-year pro, is not eligible for the draft. They would protect goaltender Dan Vladar.

Teams must expose a minimum number of players: two forwards and one defensemen who are under contract for 2021-22 and either played in 27 or more NHL games this past season, or played in 54 or more NHL games the last two years. They must also expose one goalie who is under contract for 2021-22 or will be a restricted free agent.

In addition to those named above, Bruins under contract (or RFAs) who meet the requirements include forwards Chris Wagner, Curtis Lazar, and Ondrej Kase, and defensemen Connor Clifton, Jeremy Lauzon, and Jakub Zboril.

Just missing the cutoff: Karson Kuhlman, who would have been eligible for the draft had he played in one more regular-season game. The goalie left unprotected will be taxi-squadder Callum Booth.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.