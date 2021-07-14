A dozen summer movies set in New England

Teacher Ben Wrightman (Jimmy Fallon) is nursing an unhealthy obsession with the Boston Red Sox when he meets Lindsey Meeks (Drew Barrymore) and must learn how to balance their relationship with his love for the game. Watch on Shout! Factory TV, Starz, DIRECTV, Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube TV.

Summer is in full swing (even if the weather has been swinging all over the place around here), and there’s no shortage of highly anticipated movie releases to attract cinephiles back to theaters, from current box office smash “Black Widow” to the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” on Aug. 13. But when you’re in the mood for a summery cinematic favorite to watch from your couch, here’s a selection you can stream, all set and/or filmed in glorious New England.

Advertisement

Hot Summer Nights (2018)

Living with his aunt on Cape Cod after the death of his father, teenager Daniel Middleton (Timothée Chalamet) gets caught up in the rough world of drug dealing in this neo-noir. Watch on Amazon, Showtime, DIRECTV, Apple TV, YouTube TV.

The Inkwell (1994)

In the summer of 1976, 16-year-old Drew (Larenz Tate) travels with his family to Martha’s Vineyard to stay with affluent relatives and becomes involved with the prosperous Black community that gathers on a beach known as The Inkwell. Watch on Amazon, YouTube TV, DIRECTV.

Jaws (1975)

In the tourist town of Amity Island, a rogue shark begins killing beachgoers, and police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider), local fisherman Quint (Robert Shaw), and oceanographer Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) must team up to stop the beast. Though “Jaws” the book is set on an island in New York, then up-and-coming director Steven Spielberg filmed on Martha’s Vineyard. Watch on Peacock, Apple TV, DIRECTV, Amazon, YouTube TV.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Sam (Jared Gilman) and Suzy (Kara Hayward, who is from Andover), both 12 and living on a New England island in 1965, attempt to run away together but are pursued by a group of adults trying to find them before a storm descends. Watch on DIRECTV, Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube TV.

Advertisement

Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman in "Moonrise Kingdom." Courtesy of Focus Features

On Golden Pond (1981)

Ethel and Norman Thayer (Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda) are left with their daughter’s soon-to-be-stepson, Billy (Doug McKeon), at their waterside New England cottage, but the aging Norman and young Billy soon forge a connection. Watch on HBO Max, DIRECTV, Amazon, Apple TV.

One Crazy Summer (1986)

With an application to the Rhode Island School of Design looming, Hoops McCann (John Cusack) goes to Nantucket with his friend George Calamari (Joel Murray) for the summer, where they meet aspiring singer Cassandra Eldridge (Demi Moore). Watch on Apple TV, YouTube TV, Amazon, DIRECTV.

The Parent Trap (1998)

Identical twins Hallie Parker and Annie James (Lindsay Lohan) meet at a Maine summer camp, having been separated as babies by their divorced parents (Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson), whom they hatch a plot to reconnect. Watch on Disney+, Amazon, YouTube TV, DIRECTV.

Lindsay Lohan plays twins in 1998's "The Parent Trap" Hallmark Channel/Disney Enterprises

A Summer Place (1959)

Ken Jorgenson (Richard Egan) and Sylvia Hunter (Dorothy McGuire) are reunited at a Maine inn 20 years after they had a summer romance, and must face each other’s spouses and children. Watch on Amazon, YouTube TV.

The Way Way Back (2013)

Teenager Duncan (Liam James) travels with his mother (Toni Collette) and her demeaning boyfriend (Steve Carell) to a Wareham beach town for the summer, where he finds a friend in older waterpark employee Owen (Sam Rockwell). Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV.

Advertisement

Liam James and AnnaSophia Robb in "The Way Way Back." Claire Folger/Fox Searchlight via AP

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

It’s 1981, and camp counselors at Camp Firewood in Maine have one last night to make their moves on their crushes before summer is over. The cast of the cult classic includes Mass. natives Amy Poehler and Elizabeth Banks. Watch on Peacock, Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube TV, DIRECTV.

What About Bob? (1991)

Bob Wiley (Bill Murray), burdened by a number of phobias, follows his new therapist, Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss), to his family vacation on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV.





Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com