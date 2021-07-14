Harry Styles announces new tour, TD Garden show in October

Lights up! Harry Styles announced Wednesday he will be making a stop in Boston in October for his much-anticipated “Love On Tour.”
The 27-year-old singer-songwriter and former One Direction star will play the TD Garden on Oct. 25. Styles was originally scheduled to perform in Boston on July 10, 2020, but the pandemic forced the show’s cancellation. According to Ticketmaster, all tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored at the new date.
Styles will also play two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Oct. 21 and 23.
Styles has found great success with two solo albums, especially amongst young fans. Tickets for the Boston show are sold out.
His special guest on the U.S. tour this fall will be the incomparable Jenny Lewis.
“To everyone in the UK and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time,” Styles tweeted.
LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. pic.twitter.com/6VWHxrfrGK— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 14, 2021