Harry Styles announces new tour, TD Garden show in October

Lights up! Harry Styles announced Wednesday he will be making a stop in Boston in October for his much-anticipated “Love On Tour.”

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter and former One Direction star will play the TD Garden on Oct. 25. Styles was originally scheduled to perform in Boston on July 10, 2020, but the pandemic forced the show’s cancellation. According to Ticketmaster, all tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored at the new date.

Styles will also play two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Oct. 21 and 23.