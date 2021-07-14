Remembering Anthony Bourdain

The celebrity chef rose to fame in 2000 with the publication of his best-selling book “ Kitchen Confidential ,” a behind-the-scenes exposé of the culinary world. He won the hearts of viewers with that 2002 television debut and continued his ascent to becoming America’s guide to global cuisines. With his frankness and caustic humor, he invited audiences to join him as he trekked across the world. There was nothing he wouldn’t do — from getting inked on screen at a house party to swallowing the still-beating heart of a cobra in Ho Chi Minh City.

“Welcome to my world,” Anthony Bourdain would say in the opening to his 2002 Food Network show, “A Cook’s Tour.”

Anthony Bourdain in 2000. Globe photo/Joe Tabacca

The year-round travel and constant pressures of fame came at a cost for Bourdain. He died by suicide in 2018. Watching Morgan Neville’s documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” it seems inevitable that Bourdain’s life would come to a tragic end.

“The idea is not that he suddenly became depressed and suicidal, but rather that he had always been depressed and suicidal,” said Neville in a Zoom interview with the Globe last month.

In his interview, Neville, who won a feature documentary Oscar for “20 Feet from Stardom” in 2014, spoke about his new documentary, the chef’s fraught relationship with fame, and the ongoing grief over his death.

Morgan Neville, director of "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain." Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Q. The film begins with “It is considered useful and enlightening and therapeutic to think about death for a few minutes a day.”

A. When I started making the film, I felt like there was a danger of it feeling like a eulogy.

So we didn’t think about his death. We put it out of our minds, and we built scene after scene of what you see in the first hour of the film. I just wanted to put a couple of markers at the beginning to tell the audience: “We’ll get there. We’ll deal with this. But we’re not going to deal with it for a long time.”

I think in Tony’s mind suicide was always on the table. He talked about flirting with suicide. He wrote about it a couple of times. He talks about driving off a cliff once after he split up from his wife Nancy Putkoski. That was something he had always kind of joked about. But I don’t think anybody realized how serious those jokes were. It wouldn’t have been funny if people thought that he was not kidding.

Q. Much of Bourdain’s life and career was on television, and there’s so much footage dating back to even before his public success. How difficult was the selection process?

A. Just before “Kitchen Confidential” was published, Tony published an excerpt in The New Yorker that caused a sensation. A local filmmaker started making a documentary about him right when that happened, and it never got completed. There were 60 hours of footage shot over that year, before he ever had a television show. That was a godsend to have that footage of him in his apartment, working in the kitchen. That was Tony’s life.

If you look at the hours of his television shows, there are thousands and tens of thousands of hours. So it gets really ridiculous, fast. We made a lot of decisions early on to try to focus this story. I wanted to start with a guy in middle age that is suddenly given everything he’s always wanted: money, success, and the ability to travel the world. Ultimately, he realizes that getting everything you always wanted doesn’t actually make you happy. Happiness is something that has to come from within.

Tony was a seeker. He was somebody who was always looking for the next thing, to go to the next place, to have the next experience. He had this sense of momentum. But when you do that, you’re always leaving something behind.

I think we think about seeking and curiosity as positive things, which they are. But if you’re a super seeker, if you’re somebody who really thinks all the answers are out there, then you’re running away from something.

He got a tattoo when he was about 60 that said, in ancient Greek, “I’m certain of nothing.” It sounds romantic, but when you’re 60 and you’re really certain of nothing, is that a good thing? Shouldn’t you trust the love of the people around you, the love of a child, the love of things that should be undeniable? I think Tony was so far out on the edge of seeking, traveling, and curiosity that he had a hard time being connected to the things that were actually all around him.

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento in 2018. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Q. How did you decide who to interview?

A. It took people who knew that Tony believed in a brutal honesty about things. I think they understood that if they were going to talk about Tony, this was the time to do it. Several of them told me that this was the only time they were ever going to talk about Tony publicly. The film was a way of saying whatever they felt and being done with it.

The interviews are deeply therapeutic. I was as much a grief counselor as an interviewer, which was really tough. I actually really appreciated it, because I feel like I’m in the trust business. I get people to trust me and be vulnerable. Because they’re trusting me with their stories, if somebody opens up to me, that’s a gift. I tried to honor that. It was heavy, but I’m so grateful to the people I interviewed.

Q. The actress Asia Argento, his last girlfriend, is a big part of the last few years of his life, but she isn’t interviewed.

A. [The actor and musician] John Lurie asked me in the beginning: “This story goes to a gossipy place. How are you going to do this? Why do you want to make the film?”

I wanted to make a film to find out why Tony was who he was. If I had interviewed Argento, it would have opened up a lot of digressions that weren’t going to bring any enlightenment. I would have been playing referee as a storyteller in a game I didn’t want to be playing.

Q. What do you hope that audiences will take away?

A. After his death, we were all asking: How could this guy we all felt we knew commit suicide?

A lot of people’s first reaction when they heard I was working on the film was a heavy sigh. They’d say: “It’s so sad. I can’t watch his shows anymore. I just don’t know what to do.”

There were a lot of people who didn’t know what to think. So they just put him out of their mind. I think, as a de facto therapist, that’s not healthy. If we can talk about these things, it’s going to help. In a way, I see the film being a chance for people to process and understand something about his death to the extent where we can think about his life again.

"Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" opens July 16.

Kyung Mi Lee can be reached at kyungmi.lee@globe.com.