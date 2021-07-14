Run the Jewels and Black Pumas join Boston Calling’s 2022 lineup

Welcome back Run the Jewels to the lineup with first timers Black Pumas! Visit https://t.co/lGtcehgin7 for tickets while early bird pricing is still available. pic.twitter.com/z6BvpKamdu

This will be Run the Jewels’ third time performing at the festival, and the first for Black Pumas.

When Boston Calling announced two of its headliners earlier this year , it left room for fans to imagine who would join the lineup next. On Wednesday, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels and rock and soul band Black Pumas were added to the festival, scheduled for May 27-29, 2022, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, alongside headliners Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine.

“As we get closer to our return in 2022, we’re excited to reveal more artists on our Boston Calling lineup each month. Run the Jewels has been an incredible highlight at Boston Calling in years past and we look forward to welcoming them and Black Pumas, an extraordinary new artist playing the festival for the first time,” Boston Calling chief executive officer Brian Appel said in a press release.

Advertisement

El-P (left) and Killer Mike of Run the Jewels performed at the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Getty Images for Coachella/Getty

Both are Grammy-nominated artists with notable achievements and future plans. Run the Jewels will be touring North America in 2022 as openers for Rage Against the Machine, and Boston Calling will be the duo’s only New England appearance. Black Pumas, whose self-titled debut yielded three Grammy nominations, have performed at the presidential inauguration and the NFL draft this year.

The final headliner and more than 50 other performers have yet to be announced for the Memorial Day weekend festival. Currently, early-bird three-day passes are available for a limited time. To see the lineup as more artists are revealed and to purchase passes, visit bostoncalling.com.

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.