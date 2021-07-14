FDA head defends decision to OK Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug, says it was ‘right thing to do for patients’

Last week she sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general, a watchdog that oversees the FDA, calling for an investigation into the interactions between the drugmaker and her agency’s review staff.

Speaking at the virtual 2021 STAT Breakthrough Science Summit, Woodcock said the approval was “based on very solid grounds” and the “right thing to do for patients.” Still, she’s looking into the steps her agency and Cambridge-based Biogen took during the approval process to address outside concerns.

Janet Woodcock, the head of the US Food and Drug Administration, on Wednesday defended her agency’s decision to approve Biogen’s controversial Alzheimer’s disease therapy.

“Others have expressed concern and we need to evaluate those concerns and put them at rest or deal with them if they are found to be valid,” she said.

The acting commissioner said she does not take issue with the disagreement in the scientific community about whether the drug works, or what data her agency’s staff used to make its decision.

“Was the process done exactly the best that it could be? Possibly not,” she said. “It is possible the process could have been handled in a way that would have decreased the amount of controversy involved.”

The approval of the drug has drawn criticism for several reasons, beyond whether the communication between the FDA and Biogen violated any rules or processes.

For example, when the FDA approved Aduhelm, the agency did not limit its use to a specific patient population. However, roughly a month after the approval and following concern from physicians, the FDA updated the drug’s label, indicating it should only be prescribed to patients with early symptoms of the disease, the population Biogen studied in its clinical trials. Woodcock said it was her understanding that the agency’s neuroscience group was following its “established policies for neurodegenerative diseases” when it approved the broad label.

”I think after getting feedback, they realized they should be more descriptive about who was in the trial and what was known about those not in the trial,” she said.

Woodcock took the top job at the FDA in January but began her career at the agency 35 years ago.









