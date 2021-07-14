More signs of a strengthening economy

Delta Air Lines on Wednesday reported a $652 million profit in the second quarter of the year, its first since the pandemic began and the latest sign that the airline recovery is well underway. The carrier reported $7.1 billion in revenue. There were also promising indications that the business is returning to normal, Delta said, noting that booking trends recovered as customers bought tickets further out, with average daily sales beating Delta’s internal expectations by 20 percent. Corporate travel recovered as offices reopened throughout the quarter, with the number of business travelers down 60 percent in June compared with 80 percent in March, according to the airline. Despite those encouraging signs, Delta’s quarterly profit, which was buoyed by $1.5 billion in federal stimulus money, was still down 55 percent from the same quarter in 2019. Its revenue was down 43 percent from two years ago. The number of people flying for vacation or to visit friends and family within the United States has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but Delta’s revenue from domestic travel was down 45 percent from 2019 because of the drop-off in business travel. ― NEW YORK TIMES





CORPORATE ACTIVISM

Starbucks, Coca-Cola join push for voting rights act

Starbucks and Coca-Cola are calling on Congress to revisit the voting rights act as major corporations push back against Republican efforts in many states to restrict ballot access. “The right to vote is core to our democracy,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement on Wednesday. “We believe that voting should be free of discrimination of any kind.” The comments come a day after President Biden delivered an impassioned speech in defense of broadening the right to vote. GOP leaders in a number of states have introduced laws they say are necessary to protect election integrity, but critics say they’re intended to limit the ability of people of color to cast ballots. Starbucks said it joined Business for Voting Rights, a coalition of companies calling on Congress to amend the Voting Rights Act to ensure safeguards against discrimination. In an open letter signed by scores of companies including Amazon, Pepsi, and Tesla, the group endorsed legislation known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Coke said in a separate statement that it supports bipartisan efforts to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act. The company publicly criticized a law earlier this year that restricted voting access in its home state of Georgia, prompting a backlash against the brand by conservative groups. ― WASHINGTON POST

ECONOMY

Fed says economy getting stronger, despite supply problems

The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide business survey found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes. The Fed said Wednesday that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases, with the other five reporting moderate gains in prices. This came as sectors of the economy dealing with transportation, travel, and tourism, and with manufacturing all experienced above-average economic growth in the period, the Fed reported. But the survey also found that the supply-chain disruptions led to shortages of materials and labor, along with low inventories and constrained sales of many consumer goods. The Fed survey, known as the beige book, was based on interviews by the Fed’s 12 regional banks with business contacts in their regions. It will form the basis for discussions when central bank officials next meet on July 27-28. The expectation is that the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged near a record low of zero percent as a way to bolster the economy as it rebounds from last year’s pandemic recession. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered the Fed’s twice-a-year monetary report to Congress on Wednesday. In his testimony, Powell suggested that inflation, which has been surging as the economy strengthens, will remain elevated in coming months but will then moderate. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter targets more hate speech postings

Twitter Inc. “took action” on a record number of user accounts for violating the company’s hate speech policies during the second half of 2020, a reflection of the company’s decision to expand its rules. Twitter “actioned” 1,126,990 accounts between July and December 2020 for infringing its hateful conduct policy, a 77 percent increase over the previous six-month period. Actions taken could range from removing a tweet to banning an account. The social network expanded its hate speech policies last fall to catch more posts. The broader definition included tweets that incite fear or fearful stereotypes about people due to a protected category, like race. The company had seen “increased harassment of some protected categories during the COVID-19 pandemic.” The new data were part of a broader Twitter Transparency report released Wednesday that looked at how the company handled content removal during the second half of last year. In total, Twitter says it removed 3.8 million tweets during the period. The company also saw a 26 percent increase in the number of legal demands asking the company to remove content from journalists or news outlets. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTO INDUSTRY

GM warns some Chevy Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk

General Motors is telling owners of some older Chevrolet Bolts to park them outdoors and not to charge them overnight because two of the electric cars caught fire after recall repairs were made. The company said Wednesday that the request covers 2017 through 2019 Bolts that were part of a group earlier recalled earlier due to fires in the batteries. The latest request comes after two Bolts caught fire after repairs, one in Vermont and the other in New Jersey, GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said. Owners should take the steps “out of an abundance of caution,” he said. The steps should be continued until GM engineers investigate and develop a repair, he said. “We are moving as quickly as we can to investigate this issue,” GM said in a statement. In April, GM announced that it had developed diagnostic software to look for anomalies in the batteries of 69,000 Bolts worldwide. If problems are found, the company will replace faulty parts of the battery. Kelly said owners who haven’t had the recall repairs done should still take their cars to dealers to get the fixes. In November, GM recalled the electric vehicles after getting reports of multiple battery fires. Two people suffered smoke inhalation and a house was set ablaze. GM traced the fires to what it called a rare manufacturing defect in battery modules. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILANTHROPY

Bezos unveils $200 million donation to Smithsonian days before his space flight

Jeff Bezos will give $200 million to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, marking one of the largest donations by the world’s richest person ― days before he takes a trip to space. The bulk of the gift — $130 million ― will go to create the Bezos Learning Center and the rest will go to the museum’s renovation. The Smithsonian, based in Washington, said it was its largest single donation since the original founding gift from James Smithson in 1846. “Every child is born with great potential, and it’s inspiration that unlocks that potential,” Bezos said in a statement. “My love affair with science, invention and space did that for me, and I hope this gift does that for others.” Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000, his first significant non-Amazon venture. He’ll be on the company’s first crewed suborbital space flight next week, alongside his brother, Mark, an as-yet unnamed auction winner, and Wally Funk, an aviator who was among the women who went through the same type of astronaut training as the men ultimately selected for the first crewed NASA missions. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS











