The Banks Fish House opens in the Back Bay, and bags of Whoopie pies arrive downtown

On the menu: baked stuffed lobster, lobster rolls, and clam chowder, plus cuttlefish spaghetti, crudo, and caviar. Of note: Sisca once worked under Eric Ripert at Le Bernardin , one of Manhattan’s top seafood restaurants with three Michelin stars — so expectations are high. Visit for lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. and for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m.

Openings: The Banks Fish House opens in the Back Bay (406 Stuart St.) on Wednesday, July 21, the latest from restaurateur Chris Himmel ( Grill 23, Harvest ) and chef Robert Sisca ( Bistro du Midi ). On the first floor, swill drinks at a 26-seat cocktail bar or a 12-seat raw bar; upstairs, find a dining room with an open kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Trinity Church, plus another bar and fireplaces.

Nearby, the newly renovated Langham (250 Franklin St.) introduces The Fed, a cocktail bar with a street-level terrace and a cheeky menu: order a bag of Whoopie pies, a “Glizzy Stick” corn dog slathered with spicy mayo and pickled cabbage, or warm pretzels served with Sam Adams lager butter. For bubbles, look no further than the “Let’s Get Fizzical” section of the drinks menu.

Greek restaurant Greco has opened a third location at One Milk Street downtown, with 24 seats. Drop in for gyros, soups, and loukoumades Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The same team opens Agora by Greco at their Pier 4 Seaport location (200 Pier 4 Blvd.) on Monday, July 19. Shop for charcuterie, cheeses, imported pasta, honey, nuts, and their restaurant-style sauces (spicy feta, charred eggplant) from 11 a.m.

In snacky Seaport news, Madras Dosa Co. (55 Boston Wharf Road) is now serving South Indian dishes with a focus on dosa, of course — a thin crepe made with fermented rice and lentil batter. Here, browse more than 30 fillings, from green chile or potatoes to Lay’s chips or ice cream, plus masala fries, samosas, and other snacks. Visit from 11 a.m. daily.

