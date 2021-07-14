Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 5 Atlantic puffins, 2 common murres, a razorbill, a Sandwich tern, 2 little gulls, a parasitic jaeger, 40 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 3 Leach’s storm-petrels, 17 Cory’s shearwaters, 100 great shearwaters, 180 sooty shearwaters, and 28 Manx shearwaters.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA, a white-eyed vireo in Woods Hole, 3 worm-eating warblers in Falmouth, 3 black skimmers at Popponesset Spit in Mashpee, a least bittern in West Harwich, a seaside sparrow in Chatham, 2 rose-breasted grosbeaks in Cummaquid, 3 yellow-crowned night-herons at Hallet’s Mill Pond in Yarmouthport, and a great cormorant in Provincetown Harbor.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



