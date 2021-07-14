A Cape film fest returns, pop-up events in Rhode Island, and a cooler that takes a beating

The Woods Hole Film Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary with 52 feature-length and 98 short films July 31-Aug. 7, in person and online. The event includes Q&A sessions with filmmakers, workshops with filmmaker-in-residence Alexis Gambis, panel discussions, morning filmmaker chats, and an awards ceremony. Nine of this year’s films have New England connections, including “Lily Topples the World,” an award-winning documentary that follows 20-year-old Lily Hevesh from Sandown, N.H., who is considered the world’s greatest domino toppler. “Discover Wonder: The Octopus Garden” follows one of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s submersibles as it journeys 2 miles beneath the surface to explore one of the planet’s rarest and deepest octopus-breeding colonies. The festival’s in-person screenings take place at Redfield Auditorium in Woods Hole, the Simon Center for the Arts at Falmouth Academy, and the Cotuit Center for the Arts. Virtual passes $90-$225; $14-$20 for individual films, workshops, and panel discussions. 508-495-3456, www.woodsholefilmfestival.org .

Newport’s Hotel Viking has partnered with East Hampton’s Wolffer Estate wine purveyors to offer special pop-up events on Saturdays through August on One Bellevue Patio, where guests and visitors can enjoy small bites and a variety of summer wines. Handout

Newport hotel offers pop-up events

Celebrate the Hotel Viking’s 95th anniversary during new pop-up events on Saturdays through August. The hotel has partnered with East Hampton’s Wolffer Estate wine purveyors to offer a special event on Saturdays between 11: 30 a.m. and 9 p.m. on One Bellevue Patio, where guests and visitors can enjoy small bites and a variety of summer wines. While on site, visit the hotel’s new Spa Fjor and its Top of Newport rooftop bar, which offers views of neighboring mansions, a marina, and sunset over Newport Beach. Take advantage of the hotel’s special Wolffer Weekends package and enjoy a two-night stay (Friday to Sunday only), a complimentary tasting and small bites experience, and a free bottle of Wolffer Estate wine and a hat made by Kiel James Patrick (a Rhode Island clothing company). Package rates start at $889 per night; $18 per person for tasting flight (non-guests). 800-556-7126, www.hotelviking.com.

Foreigner hits the road again for a 121-date concert tour through 16 countries with six planned New England performances. Handout

THERE

‘The flame still burns’ for this band

Foreigner hits the road again for a 121-date concert tour through 16 countries with six planned New England performances. The legendary band made 10 multiplatinum albums that included such classics as “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Juke Box Hero.” Don’t miss a chance to sing along with lead singer Kelly Hansen during performances at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Conn., Aug. 25; Indian Ranch in Webster, R.I., Aug. 26; South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset, Aug. 27; Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis, Aug. 28; Providence Performing Arts Center, Oct. 25; and Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, Oct. 28. Performing with Hansen will be Jeff Pilson on bass and vocals, Michael Bluestein on keyboards and vocals, Bruce Watson on guitar and vocals, Chris Frazier on drums, and Luis Carlos Maldonado on guitar and vocals. Tickets prices vary. www.foreigneronline.com.

A hotel with a view

Stay in a new upscale boutique hotel in the heart of Washington, D.C. The Kimpton Banneker Hotel just opened on 16th Street, six blocks from the White House. It’s named after Benjamin Banneker, one of the country’s major Black innovators who played a critical role in surveying the land that would become the nation’s capital. The property features 144 cozy guestrooms and suites, including a spacious two-bedroom presidential suite. Each room comes with yoga mats, nightly turndown service, and sanitizing steamers. The onsite Le Sel restaurant features contemporary French fare made with local ingredients. The year-round Lady Bird rooftop bar (opening in August) offers light bites and cocktails, live music, and views of the White House and Washington Monument. Hotel guests get fresh grab-and-go pastries, breakfast items, and locally roasted coffee each morning. Rates start at $251 per night. 202-234-6399. www.thebanneker.com.

RovR’s new off-road cooler, the RollR 60, offers a smooth ride across any terrain and keeps your adventure supplies organized and cold for up to 10 days. Attach it to a bike for easy towing. Handout

EVERYWHERE

A burly freezer on wheels

RovR’s new off-road cooler offers a smooth ride across any terrain and keeps your adventure supplies organized and cold for up to 10 days. Pack up to 60 quarts of ice, food, and drinks into the RollR 60 — using the removable internal bin to keep dry items separate — and then head to the beach, campsite, or festival grounds. The cooler’s high-density foam insulation, airtight gasket around the lid, and easy-to-use rubber latches help you seal the top shut and keep the RollR’s contents cold. Use the built-in drain plug to ditch any meltwater. The 9-inch puncture-resistant tires come mounted on aluminum hubs for durability and have a chunky tread that easily handles any surface. Grab the cooler’s long aluminum handle and go — or use an adapter kit (sold separately) to attach the cooler to your bike for easy towing. A handy seat pad transforms into a pop-up bin; attach the bin to the top of the cooler using Velcro straps and fill it with beach towels, blankets, and other gear — a clever system. $449.99. 720-587-9569, www.rovrproducts.com.

Use Planetary Design’s new Basecamp French Press to create your perfect cup of java. Handout

Perfect your morning brew

Nothing beats a great cup of coffee to start your travel day. Bring your favorite blend and use Planetary Design’s new Basecamp French press to create your perfect cup of java. The French press, part of the company’s BruTrek brand, has a metal plate above the mesh screen on the plunger that stops the extraction process once you press the coffee to prevent a bitter-tasting beverage — ingenious. The French press has a double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless-steel body that keeps your coffee hot for hours, proves easy to clean, and doesn’t leave a residual taste or smell after lots of use. The screw-on lid also helps prevent spills and retain heat, while the rubber base keeps the press from slipping around. It comes in 32- and 48-ounce sizes and works great with tea, too. $60-$70. planetarydesign.com.

KARI BODNARCHUK

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.