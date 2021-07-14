Standout scenic drives in Vermont

The Green Mountain State may be one of the country’s smallest (it ranks 43th in size) but it packs in a lot of natural, unspoiled beauty. Nearly 70 percent of it is forested, and water — lakes, ponds, and rivers — covers more than a tenth of its 9,609 square miles. There are views everywhere: peaks and valleys, forested mountain slopes, and rolling farmlands, and small, charming villages. You can pretty much set your GPS in any direction and get plenty of eye candy, but these three scenic drives are standouts.

The narrow, deep mountain cleft separating Mount Mansfield and the Sterling Ridge in northern Vermont is a place of haunting beauty, with a colorful, sometimes nefarious past. In 1807, when President Jefferson declared trade with Canada and Great Britain illegal, the narrow passage was used to smuggle goods in and out of Canada. Later it was an escape route for fugitive slaves, and during Prohibition, it proved quite useful for smuggling liquor from Canada.

Today, it’s one of Vermont’s prettiest drives, anchored by the mountain town of Stowe on the south end, and the small, quaint village of Jeffersonville at its northern terminus. You could (probably should) consider spending a little time in Stowe, to browse shops, hike the Recreational Path, and visit Stowe Mountain Resort, where you can take a scenic gondola ride up Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak. After exploring town, follow Route 108 north to Jeffersonville, about 17 miles through dramatic Smugglers’ Notch.

You’ll pass Smugglers’ Notch State Park (camping only) as the road begins to twist and turn through the passageway. Dense forests and massive rock formations surround the road on both sides, but there are several places to pull over to enjoy the mountain peaks and forest views. At the Barnes Camp Visitor Center, there’s a nice boardwalk trail through wetlands and along a stream. Hikers can also access several other trails off the Notch road, including the Long Trail, and the scenic Sterling Pond Trail.

Be sure to stop at the Smugglers’ Cave Information Booth, where you can walk the short distance to a series of large caves, where it’s said that contraband was once stored. If you like, you can extend the ride, following Route 15 along the Lamoille River, with a stop at the Boyden Valley Winery in Cambridge. 802-253-4014, www.vtstateparks.com/smugglers.html

Take time to visit one of Vermont's pretty waterfalls and swimming holes as you travel scenic Route 100. Jim Eaton/Stowe

Route 100 and the Mad River Valley Byway

It was quintessential scenic Vermont wrapped up in one through-the-windshield view: cows grazing on a green hillside, classic Vermont farmhouse and barn, rock walls snaking across rolling farmlands, and distant mountain peaks. The sun was shining, and there was just enough room to pull over and take a photo. It was one of many moments along the drive through the Mad River Valley. Tip: Bring a cooler, as there are several small farm stands, artisan food shops, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Vermont-made cheese stores, along the way.

We’d suggest hopping off I-89 near Royalton, Vt., and following the up-and-down Bethel Mountain Road, hooking up with Route 100 in Rochester. It too is a scenic road crossing over a mountain range.

On Route 100, you’ll pass through the two small towns of Hancock and Granville. Continue north, where the road is surrounded by national forest and lined with granite boulders. There are several pullouts, including a small picnic area next to a waterfall trickling down a granite wall. You can also stretch your legs and listen to the sound of falling water at Warren Falls, located about 3.5 miles south of the town of Warren.

The Mad River Valley comes into full view as you continue to follow Route 100 north, where several picturesque farms sit in the shadows of the Green Mountains to the west, and the distant Northfield Mountains to the east. In Waitsfield, The Taste Place is worth a stop, featuring Mad River Valley artisan cheeses and other local food products.

Continue the drive north into Waterbury, home to Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Lake Champlain Chocolates, and the Cold Hollow Cider Mill. The distance from Rochester to Waterbury is about 38 miles. 802-496-3409, www.madrivervalley.com

The Lake Champlain Scenic Byway runs about 80 miles from the Canadian border on Lake Champlain to the town of Vergennes, along the lake’s eastern shoreline. Pamela Wright

Lake Champlain Isles

In 1998, Lake Champlain was officially designated as one of the Great Lakes. And 18 days later, the recognition was taken away. No matter, we say, it’s still a great lake, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the country, stretching 107 miles long and 14 miles across at its widest point. The designated Lake Champlain Scenic Byway runs about 80 miles from the Canadian border on Lake Champlain to the town of Vergennes, along the lake’s eastern shoreline. It’s a great drive, with lake and mountain views, but we like the Lake Champlain Isles portion the best.

The flat, 30-mile-long section, with water on both sides, connects five villages, and includes pick-your-own farms, historic sites and five Vermont State Parks. You’ll have lots of water views, along with views of the Green Mountains in the south and east and New York’s Adirondacks to the west.

Leave I-89 just north of Burlington, to pick up Route 2, flanked by rolling farmlands as it heads to the Lake Champlain shoreline. The Sand Bar State Park should be your first stop, a 15-acre parcel on the lake, with a 2,000-foot-long sandy beach and several picnic areas. Across the street is a pullout with views into the Sand Bar Wildlife Refuge.

Follow Route 2 across the lake to the town of South Hero, with views of pretty Keeler Bay. The road continues straight and flat as it goes through the town of Grand Isle, passing the 1783 Hyde Log Cabin & Museum, and then traveling over a drawbridge. Knight Point State Park is on the left, with a small beach, pebbled shoreline, and walking trail. Follow Route 2 heading to Alburg near the Canadian border, making a quick side jaunt on Route 129 to Isle La Motte, the most remote of the Champlain Isles. This is where explorer Samuel de Champlain first landed, in 1609. The tiny island is also home to the Goodsell Ridge Fossil Preserve, where you can see 480-million-year-old fossils from the Chazy Fossil Reef. www.helloburlingtonvt.com/news/a-day-in-the-lake-champlain-islands

The Sand Bar State Park is a 15-acre parcel on Lake Champlain, with a 2,000-foot-long sandy beach and several picnic areas. Pamela Wright

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com