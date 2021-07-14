Recipes: Get big flavor from summer corn using an Instant Pot

With the weather heating up, it’s time to take advantage of all that sweet summer corn piling up in farmers’ markets. In our book Fast and Slow: Instant Pot Cooking at the Speed You Need, we use the cobs to make a creamy corn chowder that gets big flavor from hominy, poblano chilies, and scallions. Then, in a simple rice pilaf, corn kernels are the perfect companion for sweet, tender shrimp. Finally, we char fresh kernels before pairing them with coconut, chilies, and lime for a savory-sweet side. The first two recipes use an Instant Pot, the third dish goes in the oven.

Advertisement

Two-Corn Chowder With Green Chili and Scallions

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Our light, bright take on a classic summer chowder uses corn in two forms — fresh kernels and canned hominy (dried kernels treated with alkali, then cooked until tender) — to amplify the corn flavor. We include variations using the Instant Pot’s fast- or slow-cooking modes. Peak-season fresh corn is ideal; after cutting away the kernels, we use the stripped cobs to infuse the broth with even more flavor. But if fresh corn is out of season, the chowder still is delicious made with a 12-ounce bag of frozen kernels and without the cobs (no need to thaw the frozen corn before use).

Remember to reserve the scallion whites and greens separately, as they are used at different times. Also, heavy cream is a must: half-and-half or milk, which lack richness and body and will break when cooked, are poor substitutes.

3 ears fresh corn, husks and silk removed

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced, and white and green parts reserved separately

2 medium garlic cloves, chopped

1 poblano chili, stemmed, seeded, and chopped

1 28-ounce can hominy, rinsed and drained

Advertisement

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 1-inch chunks

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

½ cup heavy cream

START

One at a time, stand each cob in a wide bowl. Using a chef’s knife, cut the kernels from the ears of corn; you should have about 3 cups. Use the blunt part of the knife to scrape each cob from top to bottom all around, letting the liquid fall into the bowl. Cut each cob in half and reserve separately.

On a 6-quart Instant Pot, select More/High Sauté. Add the butter and let melt. Add the scallion whites, garlic, chili, and corn kernels and liquid. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the chili is softened, about 7 minutes. Stir in the hominy, potatoes, broth, 1½ teaspoons salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper, then distribute in an even layer. Add the corn cobs to the pot.

FAST OPTION

Press Cancel, lock the lid in place, and move the pressure valve to Sealing. Select Pressure Cook or Manual; make sure the pressure level is set to High. Set the cooking time for 7 minutes. When pressure cooking is complete, allow the pressure to reduce naturally for 10 minutes, then release the remaining steam by moving the pressure valve to Venting. Press Cancel, then carefully open the pot.

SLOW OPTION

With the pot on More/High Sauté, bring the mixture to a boil. Press Cancel, lock the lid in place, and move the pressure valve to Venting. Select Slow Cook and set the temperature to More/High. Set the cooking time for 2½ to 3 hours; a skewer inserted into a piece of potato should meet no resistance. Press Cancel, then carefully open the pot.

Advertisement

FINISH

Remove and discard the corn cobs. Select More/High Sauté, then stir in the cream and half the scallion greens and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with the remaining scallion greens and pepper.

Rice Pilaf With Sweet Corn and Shrimp Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Rice Pilaf With Sweet Corn and Shrimp

Makes 4 servings

This colorful rice pilaf balances sweetness from corn and roasted peppers with briny shrimp and peppery arugula. You can use either fresh or frozen corn. If you prefer fresh, you’ll need to cut the kernels from one large or two medium ears to get the 1 cup the recipe calls for. The shrimp, arugula, and roasted peppers aren’t needed until after pressure cooking is complete; to be efficient, prep these ingredients while the rice-corn mixture cooks. If using frozen corn, it does not need to be defrosted. Also, be sure to let the shrimp sit on the hot rice mixture for 10 minutes before stirring them in, then let stand for another 5 minutes before finishing the dish. This allows the shrimp to cook evenly.

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter

2 large shallots, halved and thinly sliced

¾ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Kosher salt

1½ cups long-grain white rice, rinsed and drained

Advertisement

1 cup fresh corn kernels sliced off the cob (or frozen)

1½ cups low-sodium chicken broth or water

1 pound extra-large (21/25 per pound) or large (26/30 per pound) shrimp, peeled (tails removed), deveined, and chopped into ¾-inch pieces

2 cups lightly packed baby arugula, roughly chopped

½ cup roasted red peppers, patted dry and diced

START

In a 6-quart Instant Pot, select Normal/Medium Sauté. Add the butter and let melt. Add the shallots, pepper flakes, lemon zest, and 1 teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallots are softened, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until the grains turn translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the corn and broth; stir, then distribute in an even layer.

FAST

Press Cancel, lock the lid in place, and move the pressure valve to Sealing. Select Pressure Cook or Manual; adjust the pressure level to Low. Set the cooking time for 13 minutes. When pressure cooking is complete, quick-release the steam by moving the pressure valve to Venting. Press Cancel, then carefully open the pot.

FINISH

Working quickly, scatter the shrimp in an even layer on the rice, then drape a kitchen towel across the pot and re-cover without locking the lid in place. Let stand for 10 minutes. Stir the shrimp into the rice mixture, then re-cover with the towel and lid for another 5 minutes. Fluff the mixture, stirring in the arugula, roasted peppers, and lemon juice. Taste and season with salt.

Charred Corn With Coconut, Chilies, and Lime. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Charred Corn With Coconut, Chilies, and Lime

Advertisement

Makes 4 servings

In this easy recipe meant for the oven, inspired by Andy Ricker’s grilled corn from his book Pok Pok, cut corn kernels pair with coconut to make a delicious savory-sweet side that’s perfect for cookouts or potlucks. The natural sugars and fat in the coconut milk speed the charring of the kernels (be sure to use a broiler-safe baking sheet for this recipe). Lime and coconut are a natural pairing, and whisked together they make an excellent finishing drizzle that’s bright yet creamy. If corn is in season, cut the kernels from freshly shucked ears; you’ll need 3 large or 4 medium ears.

1 pound fresh corn kernels cut from the cob or if frozen, thawed, drained and patted dry (about 3 cups)

2 Fresno chilies or 3 serrano chilies, stemmed, quartered lengthwise, seeded, and thinly sliced

2/3 cup coconut milk, divided

Kosher salt

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

Grated zest of 1 lime, plus 1 tablespoon lime juice

Heat the broiler with a rack in the uppermost position. In a large bowl, stir together the corn, chilies, 1/3 cup coconut milk, and 1¼ teaspoons salt. Spread evenly on a broiler-safe rimmed baking sheet; reserve the bowl. Broil until charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with the coconut, then broil until deeply toasted, 10 to 20 seconds. Transfer to a serving dish. In the same bowl, whisk the remaining coconut milk, the lime juice, and ¼ teaspoon salt, then drizzle over the corn. Sprinkle with the lime zest.





Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.