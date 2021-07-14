She came back to his place and they played video games

Q. I am 21 and grew up Sikh in India. I kept my hair long, not realizing the negative stereotypes associated with it [in the United States]. When I did, I decided to cut it and to go clean shaven. All of a sudden, I started getting a lot of attention from not only women but people in general, which raised my self-esteem and allowed me to command more respect from the world.

I met this girl at the pool. She is beautiful and we have perfect chemistry. I study computer science, she studies engineering, and our dynamic just works. The sad thing is she’s only here for four more weeks. I asked her out anyway and the date went great. Then I invited her back to my apartment to play video games, and that’s basically all we did — for three hours. When she left I gave her a hug and expected another night out with her.

She is ghosting me now and my friends are telling me it’s because I didn’t “make the move” and she probably feels I friend-zoned her. Multiple female friends told me they would be offended if I didn’t even go for a kiss (because that’s apparently the norm). I am very clumsy at reading romantic cues. So, my questions are: Did I mess this up colossally? And, is there anything I can do to fix the situation? Because I am genuinely interested in the girl.

– Interested

A. I’m sorry it took changing your appearance for people to treat you well in the world. I just wanted to say that.

Now let’s focus on your question. I would say there is no “norm” when it comes to first kisses. Sometimes it takes awhile to get there. That said, if I were in a summer program in a new town and someone invited me over to his place, and he never once suggested — even verbally — that I was on a date, I might assume it was a platonic thing. Especially if all we did was play video games for three hours.

Some good news: It’s not too late to tell her the truth. “I so wish I had kissed you the other night. I just wanted you to know, just in case that was something you were thinking about, too.”

A lot of people are bad at reading signals. That’s why I like words that reflect the thing you’re thinking. Saying them usually gets you answers, for better or worse.

If she isn’t into the idea of more, remember that she leaves soon anyway. She might not want to spend her four weeks falling for someone. But all of this is good practice. Let’s try a Take 2 (and good luck!).

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Don’t listen to your friends. It seems like you had a great time and anyone you can just relax with and play video games with sounds like a great connection. There’s probably something else going on, like the fact that she is leaving in a few weeks. COMBAT-WOMBAT

“I really enjoyed hanging out with you. Would you like to go on an actual date?” You’ve nothing to lose by asking. SEENITTOO

It’s better not to get too attached to someone who is leaving in a few weeks. Ask someone else out and don’t play video games unless the woman tells you she’s very interested in that. LEGALLYLIZ2017

